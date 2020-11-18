SI.com
Packers-Colts Wed. Injury Report: Adams ‘Doing All the Right Things’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last week without their top cornerbacks, Jaire Alexander and Kevin King. Both could be back for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

King, who has missed the last five games with an injured quad, was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. Alexander, who missed the Jacksonville game with a concussion, was a limited participant.

Also limited was receiver Davante Adams, who suffered an ankle injury during the second half against Jacksonville but channeled his “inner Kobe” Bryant back to score the winning touchdown.

“I’m just playing it slow right now and just letting it heal up as much as possible,” Adams said of his plan for the practice week. “We’re doing all of the right things to make sure I can be on top of the game by Sunday. I’m not even going to go there as far as guaranteeing if I’m playing or not, but that’s the idea. Anytime where I feel like I can come back into a game like that, typically speaking, my mind-set going into the next week is that I’ll be able to roll. Like I said, we’re doing all the things right right now to make sure I’m as pain-free and not limited come Sunday. That’s where we are.”

In his first practice back from injured reserve, fellow receiver Allen Lazard was limited participation.

“Obviously, Allen’s not perfect, so he’s not going to come in and make every single play,” Adams said. “But we just want him to come in and get acclimated, get to a point where he feels comfortable out there, and however he contributes he’ll be able to contribute whenever that is. We trust him and we obviously know what he’s capable of, so it will only make us better as an offense.”

Packers Injury Report

Full: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quad), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), RT Billy Turner (calf), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (ankle), Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand), CB Ka’dar Hollman (quad), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (shoulder), P JK Scott (back), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) TE Robert Tonyan (ankle).

Did not participate: DT Montravius Adams (toe), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

Colts Injury Report

Full: None.

Limited: S Julian Blackmon (pelvis/knee), TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DE Kemoko Turay (ankle).

Did not participate: TE Trey Burton (rest), TE Jack Doyle (concussion), DE Justin Houston (wrest), CB Kenny Moore (ribs), S Khari Willis (ribs).

