Packers-Commanders One of Cheapest Tickets This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Not that Green Bay Packers fans who live around the nation’s capital need a reason to flood FedEx Field for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but tickets are relatively inexpensive.

As of Wednesday morning, tickets are as low as $66 at SI Tickets. That’s the price for an upper-level, end-zone ticket. Want to be closer to action? A ticket in Section 122, a lower-level ticket near midfield behind the Packers bench, starts at $263.

Contrast that to the following week’s showdown, a Sunday night clash at the AFC powerhouse Buffalo Bills. The cheapest ticket for that game will set you back $340. A ticket in Section 111, a lower-level ticket midfield behind the Green Bay bench, starts at $883.

Even that pales by comparison to Green Bay’s return to Lambeau Field to face former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. Standing-room tickets start at $479. A spot in Section 120, which is located behind the Green Bay bench, starts at $722.

According to SI Tickets data, the average price for a Packers-Commanders ticket is $197. That’s the third-cheapest on this week’s schedule.

With Green Bay struggling at 3-3 and coming off back-to-back losses, ticket prices for playoff reservations are down sharply. At this time last week, lower-level tickets were $296 for the divisional round, $508 for the conference championship and $675 for the Super Bowl. This week, those ticket prices are $267, $436 and $449, respectively.

