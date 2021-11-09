Packers’ Defense Does Best Job vs. Mahomes

Maybe Joe Barry knows what he's doing as defensive coordinator after all.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember when Joe Barry was a terrible choice to be the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator?

The play of Barry’s defense is the No. 1 reason why Green Bay is 7-2 and why it even had a prayer of moving to 8-1 with what would have been an upset victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

“I thought our defense, as a whole, played outstanding,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “That’s an explosive offense. We all know that. Outside of the first drive, our defense did as well as you’d ever expect anybody to do. I think anytime you hold an offense like that to 13 points, you should win the game. I thought our defense was flying around. I thought they were physical.”

No, the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense hasn’t been as productive as past seasons. Still, it went into last week’s game ranked fourth in total offense and ninth in points. Most teams could only wish their offense had been performing so poorly. With Mahomes at quarterback, Tyreek Hill at receiver and Travis Kelce at tight end, the Chiefs are an offensive powerhouse.

Barry pulled the plug.

Mahomes took over as Kansas City’s starter in 2008 and won MVP. The Packers:

- Held the Chiefs to 237 yards, their lowest output of the Mahomes era by 22 yards.

- Held the Chiefs to 3.76 yards per play, 0.62 yards worse than any other game during the Mahomes era.

- Held the Chiefs to 4.21 net yards per pass attempt, 0.34 yards worse than any other game during the Mahomes era.

- Held the Chiefs to 13 points, their second-lowest output of the Mahomes era.

Mahomes averaged 4.49 yards per pass attempt. It was the first time in 55 career starts in which he averaged less than 5.0 yards per attempt and at least a yard less than 52 of his prior 54 starts. For his career, Mahomes is averaging 8.14 yards per attempt. That’s the fifth-best in NFL history.

By now, you know the challenges Green Bay has faced. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander has missed half the season with a shoulder injury. Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has missed most of the season. Not only were they out against Kansas City, but rookie cornerback Eric Stokes, who had become the by-default No. 1 cornerback, suffered a knee injury during pregame and didn’t play. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who had reverted to his Pro Bowl game, suffered a back injury in the first half and missed the rest of the game. Defensive tackle Dean Lowry, who was questionable with an injured hamstring, was on a rep count. Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke was out with a concussion.

“We were really shorthanded on defense anyways going into the game. We only had 21 guys dressed, and now you’re down to 20 [without Stokes] before you even kick off.”

If the Jordan Love-led offense had done anything at all, or the special teams hadn’t made one enormous mistake after another, the Packers would have beaten the Chiefs instead of losing 13-7.

For years, the Packers have been all about the Aaron Rodgers-led offense. The perception was the Packers won because of Rodgers and lost because of the defense. Oftentimes, that was true.

This defense – for better or worse – is changing that perception, though.

“I feel like we always get slept on,” safety Darnell Savage said. “I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. We keep that chip on our shoulder. Put it this way, sometimes it’s not so bad flying under the radar. Then, everybody is kind of looking at you and you have all the attention, it’s a lot of stuff that you don’t necessarily want. I just feel like for us, the standard, we just come in each and every day and that’s what our defense is based on. It’s trusting each other and making your plays that come to you. Majority of the time when you make your plays, it helps the whole defense. To answer your question, I don’t feel too bad about us flying under the radar.”