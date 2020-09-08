SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers List Turner as No. 1 Right Tackle on Opening Depth Chart

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers published their first depth chart late Monday night, and it lists Billy Turner as the starting right tackle and Oren Burks as a starting inside linebacker.

Whether Turner is actually the starter on Sunday at Minnesota is anyone’s guess. Turner sustained a knee injury and last Sunday’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field and wasn’t on the practice field on Monday.

Based on the depth chart, Rick Wagner is the No. 2 at right tackle but coach Matt LaFleur said he will start the best five against the Vikings. That means it could be left Elgton Jenkins, not Wagner, at right tackle, and veteran Lucas Patrick sliding in at left guard.

“You’ll have to wait and see on Sunday,” LaFleur, who may or may not have had any input on what the team posted, said after Monday’s practice.

RELATED: STORIES FROM THE ROSTER BUBBLE

The team also listed Lane Taylor as the starting right guard, a fact that had been evident for more than a week but could not be reported.

The other starting spot with some mystery was at linebacker. With rookie Kamal Martin placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, it could be Burks instead of Ty Summers paired with Christian Kirksey. Burks, a third-round pick in 2018, has made only four career starts – including zero last year.

On the defensive line, Tyler Lancaster is listed ahead of Kingsley Keke.

Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle is listed as the No. 2 quarterback.

“I think Tim’s done an outstanding job throughout camp,” LaFleur said. “But I think that’s something that we’re always constantly going to evaluate. We’ve got high expectations for whoever’s in there and, but I couldn’t be more proud of how Tim put in the work this offseason and he came back and I think it really showed out there throughout the entire training camp.”

Seven of Green Bay’s nine draft picks are on the roster. All of them, including first-round quarterback Jordan Love, are listed last at their position.

Here’s the team-produced depth chart, which comes with the caveat of being "unofficial."

Offense

WR – Davante Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown

LT – David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman

LG – Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan

C – Corey Linsley, Lucas Patrick

RG – Lane Taylor, Lucas Patrick

RT – Billy Turner, Rick Wagner

TE – Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, Josiah Deguara

WR – Allen Lazard, Malik Taylor

WR – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle, Jordan Love

RB – Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin, AJ Dillon

Defense

DE – Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams

NT – Kenny Clark, Montravius Adams

DE – Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke

OLB – Preston Smith, Randy Ramsey, Jonathan Garvin

ILB – Christian Kirksey, Ty Summers

ILB – Oren Burks, Ty Summers

OLB – Za'Darius Smith, Rashan Gary

CB – Jaire Alexander, Chandon Sullivan, Ka'dar Hollman

CB – Kevin King, Josh Jackson, Parry Nickerson

S – Adrian Amos, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott

S – Darnell Savage, Raven Greene

Special Teams

K – Mason Crosby

P – JK Scott

H – JK Scott

PR – Tyler Ervin, Josh Jackson

KR – Tyler Ervin, Chandon Sullivan

LS – Hunter Bradley

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Place Martin, Ento on IR; Add Speedy Cornerback Nickerson

At Tulane, Parry Nickerson had 16 interceptions. Then, he tied for the fastest time at the 2018 Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Taylor, Ramsey, Nijman Avoid Bursting Bubble

Randy Ramsey, Yosh Nijman and Malik Taylor took unusual paths in college and got their reward by making the Packers' roster.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Big-Play Receiver to Practice Squad

Green Bay's practice squad includes Robert Foster, who averaged 20 yards per catch for Buffalo.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Gutekunst Discusses Key Roster Moves and More

“I didn’t realize I’d miss preseason games quite as much as I did,” Gutekunst said, a statement perhaps uttered never before in the history of mankind.

Bill Huber

Breaking Down the Packers’ Initial 53-Man Roster

Let's take a position-by-position look at the Green Bay Packers' roster after Saturday's roster moves.

Bill Huber

Packers Release Kumerow, Tim Williams on Path to 53-Man Roster

Receivers Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd, outside linebacker Tim Williams and offensive lineman Alex Light were among the key releases.

Bill Huber

Taylor Wins Battle at Receiver

Malik Taylor, who missed most of his senior season at Ferris State and went undrafted in 2019, was the surprise winner as the team selected its initial 53-man roster.

Bill Huber

Lack of Film Undercutting Undrafted Rookies

With no preseason tape, teams like the Packers can release their undrafted players with almost no risk.

Bill Huber

The 53-Man Packers Roster Projection (2.0)

General manager Brian Gutekunst must pick his initial 53-man roster by 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Valdes-Scantling Gets Mom Her Dream Car

“I can watch that video a hundred times and I’ll smile every time,” Valdes-Scantling said after practice.

Bill Huber

by

Fran Gammage