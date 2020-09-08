Packers List Turner as No. 1 Right Tackle on Opening Depth Chart

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers published their first depth chart late Monday night, and it lists Billy Turner as the starting right tackle and Oren Burks as a starting inside linebacker.

Whether Turner is actually the starter on Sunday at Minnesota is anyone’s guess. Turner sustained a knee injury and last Sunday’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field and wasn’t on the practice field on Monday.

Based on the depth chart, Rick Wagner is the No. 2 at right tackle but coach Matt LaFleur said he will start the best five against the Vikings. That means it could be left Elgton Jenkins, not Wagner, at right tackle, and veteran Lucas Patrick sliding in at left guard.

“You’ll have to wait and see on Sunday,” LaFleur, who may or may not have had any input on what the team posted, said after Monday’s practice.

The team also listed Lane Taylor as the starting right guard, a fact that had been evident for more than a week but could not be reported.

The other starting spot with some mystery was at linebacker. With rookie Kamal Martin placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, it could be Burks instead of Ty Summers paired with Christian Kirksey. Burks, a third-round pick in 2018, has made only four career starts – including zero last year.

On the defensive line, Tyler Lancaster is listed ahead of Kingsley Keke.

Not surprisingly, Tim Boyle is listed as the No. 2 quarterback.

“I think Tim’s done an outstanding job throughout camp,” LaFleur said. “But I think that’s something that we’re always constantly going to evaluate. We’ve got high expectations for whoever’s in there and, but I couldn’t be more proud of how Tim put in the work this offseason and he came back and I think it really showed out there throughout the entire training camp.”

Seven of Green Bay’s nine draft picks are on the roster. All of them, including first-round quarterback Jordan Love, are listed last at their position.

Here’s the team-produced depth chart, which comes with the caveat of being "unofficial."

Offense

WR – Davante Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown

LT – David Bakhtiari, Yosh Nijman

LG – Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan

C – Corey Linsley, Lucas Patrick

RG – Lane Taylor, Lucas Patrick

RT – Billy Turner, Rick Wagner

TE – Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, Josiah Deguara

WR – Allen Lazard, Malik Taylor

WR – Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown

QB – Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle, Jordan Love

RB – Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Tyler Ervin, AJ Dillon

Defense

DE – Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams

NT – Kenny Clark, Montravius Adams

DE – Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke

OLB – Preston Smith, Randy Ramsey, Jonathan Garvin

ILB – Christian Kirksey, Ty Summers

ILB – Oren Burks, Ty Summers

OLB – Za'Darius Smith, Rashan Gary

CB – Jaire Alexander, Chandon Sullivan, Ka'dar Hollman

CB – Kevin King, Josh Jackson, Parry Nickerson

S – Adrian Amos, Will Redmond, Vernon Scott

S – Darnell Savage, Raven Greene

Special Teams

K – Mason Crosby

P – JK Scott

H – JK Scott

PR – Tyler Ervin, Josh Jackson

KR – Tyler Ervin, Chandon Sullivan

LS – Hunter Bradley