Packers Developing Plan to Reopen Facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL will allow teams to reopen their facilities beginning Tuesday, but the Green Bay Packers will not be among them.

“The Packers have not determined a reopening date for offices and business units,” a team spokesman said on Monday evening. “The organization will continue our preparations for that effort guided by information from medical and public health officials at the federal, state and local levels, along with the NFL.”

In a memo sent to all chief executives and club presidents that was reported by SI’s Albert Breer, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (NFL Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (David) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6. Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria.”

On May 6, Goodell sent a memo to teams outlining the league’s protocols for reopening club facilities. During the first phase, no players are allowed to enter facilities, unless they were undergoing rehab or therapy that began prior to the facilities being closed. Other criteria include limitations of 50 percent of team staff or 75 people. Coaches are not allowed to return to team facilities. That’s part of keeping a competitive balance for teams whose coaches are not allowed to return due to their states’ stay-at-home orders.

“This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,” Goodell said. “After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.”