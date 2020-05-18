PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Developing Plan to Reopen Facilities

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL will allow teams to reopen their facilities beginning Tuesday, but the Green Bay Packers will not be among them.

“The Packers have not determined a reopening date for offices and business units,” a team spokesman said on Monday evening. “The organization will continue our preparations for that effort guided by information from medical and public health officials at the federal, state and local levels, along with the NFL.”

In a memo sent to all chief executives and club presidents that was reported by SI’s Albert Breer, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “Clubs may reopen their facilities beginning on May 19 if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (NFL Chief Medical Officer) Dr. (David) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6. Clubs unable to meet these criteria on May 19 may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria.”

RELATED: RODGERS ON "FLATTENING THE CURVE"

On May 6, Goodell sent a memo to teams outlining the league’s protocols for reopening club facilities. During the first phase, no players are allowed to enter facilities, unless they were undergoing rehab or therapy that began prior to the facilities being closed. Other criteria include limitations of 50 percent of team staff or 75 people. Coaches are not allowed to return to team facilities. That’s part of keeping a competitive balance for teams whose coaches are not allowed to return due to their states’ stay-at-home orders.

“This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,” Goodell said. “After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodgers: Flattening Curve Turns Into ‘House Arrest’

Aaron Rodgers is hoping "common sense" prevails in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Huber

If Love Has Questions, Rodgers Will Have Answers

Aaron Rodgers will take advantage of what he learned as Brett Favre's young backup.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Acknowledges Possibility of Finishing Career ‘Elsewhere’

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made his first public comments since the team drafted Jordan Love in the first round.

Bill Huber

by

Jay K

Packers Zoom Into the Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are trying to make the best of an unprecedented situation.

Bill Huber

PFF Projects Packers Will Take Big Step Back

Pro Football Focus used some of its data to run 10,000 season simulations. Here are the results.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Dad, Coaches Allowed Runyan to Blaze Own Trail to NFL

Jon Runyan Sr. was a 12-year NFL starter. That meant great expectations for Jon Runyan Jr., who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Packers Hall of Fame Induction Pushed Back to 2021

The induction of cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris has been rescheduled for April 17.

Bill Huber

Are You Ready for Some Afternoon Preseason Football?

For the first time since 2006, the Packers will play an afternoon preseason game. In fact, both of their home games will be played under the sun rather than the stadium lights.

Bill Huber

Athletic Looney ‘Appreciates’ Move to Tight End

A seventh-round pick as a defensive lineman in 2018, James Looney was "all-in" after moving to tight end late in 2019.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Rodgers Cracks Top 10 in List of Top Players of Decade

The quarterback's statistical performance has waned since winning his second MVP in 2014.

Bill Huber