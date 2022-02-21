Packers Did Not Re-Sign All-Pro LB Campbell

That doesn’t mean De'Vondre Campbell won’t return to the Packers. It’s just that a financial deadline has come and gone.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Contrary to what De’Vondre Campbell’s Instagram story seemed to hint at on Sunday, the All-Pro linebacker did not re-sign with the Green Bay Packers, a source said on Sunday night.

With that, his deal-of-the-century contract has voided.

Campbell joined the Packers in June on a one-year deal worth $2 million. That included a $1.01 million signing bonus that was prorated over five years for accounting purposes to make it fit under Green Bay’s cap. With the contract having voided, the remaining $808,000 of cap proration has accelerated onto the 2022 cap as dead money.

The Packers want to keep Campbell but Campbell might want to explore free agency – the negotiating period begins on March 14 – to see what an All-Pro season can do for him. He will turn 29 on July 1. After settling for back-to-back one-year deals, this could be his last chance at a big-time contract.

“Yeah, that was my whole thought process from the time I signed, just to kind of reintroduce myself,” Campbell said after being named All-Pro. “Casuals don’t really know who I am, but people who watch tape, people who know the game of football [know]. I get told week in and week out from the people I compete against, ‘You’re a hell of a player and you always have been.’ I’m just glad that people are starting to realize it. That just kind of makes me feel good. Something I’ve always known, but to hear it from other people, you always kind of need that reassurance, so that was a huge goal of mine, just kind of re-establishing myself.”

The Packers almost certainly wouldn’t have finished with 13 wins if not for Campbell going from June budget signing to first-team All-Pro. Even while sitting out the season finale against Detroit, Campbell finished seventh in the NFL with 145 tackles. Before sitting out the finale, he led the NFL with 101 solo tackles.

Of the 34 players with at least 107 tackles, Campbell and Washington’s Cole Holcomb were the only players with at least one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Campbell was the only linebacker in the league with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

With Campbell and Oren Burks slated to be free agents, the inside linebacker depth chart is topped by Krys Barnes and Ty Summers. That makes inside linebacker a hugely important position this offseason.