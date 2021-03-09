Packers Don’t Use Franchise Tag on Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers did not use the franchise tag on Aaron Jones at Tuesday’s deadline, a source confirmed to Packer Central, meaning the Pro Bowl running back will be free to sign elsewhere when the league-year begins on March 17.

The Packers could have tagged Jones with the intention of bringing back as much of the team as possible for another run at a Super Bowl. Or, they could have tagged him with the intention of trading him. Instead, barring an unexpected turn of events before the start of free agency, the Packers might roll into the 2021 season with AJ Dillon atop the depth chart. Dillon was selected in the second round last year, a heavy investment that foreshadowed Tuesday's decision by more than 10 months.

The team remains hopeful it can get a deal done, a hope that hinges in part on the salary cap being several million dollars greater than the league-stated floor of $180 million.

However, having had all season to strike a deal with Jones, it would be foolish for the running back to not see what he is worth on the market when the negotiating period starts on March 15. Barring an unexpectedly soft market, Jones probably has played his last snap in Green Bay.

The Packers started the day almost $12 million over the cap floor, not including whatever savings from a revamped contract for receiver Devin Funchess. The salary cap has not been established for the 2021 season, meaning the cost of the franchise tag has not been established, but it is expected to be in excess of $8 million. That money would have gone on the cap immediately, with or without Jones’ signature on the franchise tender.

The Packers have not used the tag since locking down Ryan Pickett in 2010, the longest streak in the NFL.

“We certainly could,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said last week of tagging Jones. “I think it’s something we’re working through. It’s not a philosophical thing to avoid it. I do think there’s usually better ways to go about it, but certainly if I think as we get down the road here over the next week or so, if that becomes what is in the best interest of the Packers, I think we’ll do that.”

A source said the tag was not a consideration for center Corey Linsley. While tagging a running back back is relatively affordable, an offensive lineman would cost about $5.5 million more, according to OverTheCap.com.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones has been nothing short of fantastic. In four seasons, he ranks tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns and 11th with 3,364 rushing yards. Among all running backs with 100 career carries, his 5.17-yard average tops the team chart.

Among all backs in NFL history with at least 650 carries, Jones ranks sixth in yards per carry. He’s averaged at least 5.47 yards per attempt in three of his four seasons. He had another great year in 2020. While he didn’t find the end zone nearly as often (11 total touchdowns vs. his league-leading 19 in 2019), he rushed for a career-high 1,104 yards and averaged 5.49 yards per carry.

Where Jones really stands out from the crowd of current NFL running backs is his explosiveness. His ability to cut and go without losing speed is elite. His career 10-yard run rate is 13.1 percent as defenders are constantly forced to dive at ankles. According to Pro Football Focus, 33.1 percent of his rushing yards in 2020 came on runs of 15-plus yards, the seventh-highest rate in the NFL. He forced a missed tackle on 18.1 percent of his carries, 11th-best among backs with 100 carries, according to Sports Info Solutions. Far more than just a checkdown or screen player in the passing game, he added 47 receptions.

Jones’ all-around skill-set was put on full display during a 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 at Lambeau Field. He rushed for a career-high 168 yards, added a leaping 30-yard reception and contributed a critical blitz pickup on what amounted to the clinching completion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

His 236 yards from scrimmage that day were the most by a Packers player in 64 years and the third-highest figure in franchise history behind legendary receivers Billy Howton (257 yards vs. the Los Angeles Rams in 1956) and Don Hutson (237 in vs. the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1943). Combined with his 226 yards at Kansas City last season, Jones became the first player in franchise history to have two games with 225-plus yards from scrimmage.

“Jonesy, he’s such a game breaker,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Jones’ three-touchdown performance that day.

Jones was a game-breaking runner from the day he set foot in Green Bay. As a rookie, he averaged 5.5 yards per carry. It was the rest of his game that needed to improve. His first season, Jones was sidelined twice by knee injuries, was a speed bump in pass protection and a poor receiver. Of 121 running backs with at least 30 pass-protecting snaps, Jones ranked 93rd in ProFootballFocus.com’s pass-protection metric. Even worse, of every player since 1992 to be targeted at least 18 times in the passing game, no player was worse than Jones’ 1.22 yards per target. None. At any position. He caught 9-of-18 passes for just 22 yards.

Jones took on the challenge and built himself into one of the NFL’s best running backs.

“I think it’s just the growth in me, and just continuing to work and not being satisfied with anything,” Jones said of his leaping catch, though the statement could apply to his game in totality. “I mean, you have a good season last year, but you’re only as good as last year. So, you have to come out and outperform that. There’s a lot of ways to better your game and continue to work.”

Jones’ last performance in a Packers uniform was one he’d rather forget. He fumbled only six times in 782 career regular-season touches but coughed it up twice in the NFC Championship Game, including a turnover that put the Packers in a deep, deep hole to start the second half and ended his day due to injury. For such a productive and popular player, it was the most unfortunate of endings.

Jones was part of the banner 2017 NFL Draft class of running backs that included Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette, Seattle’s Chris Carson, Indianapolis’ Marlon Mack, Cleveland’s Kareem Hunt and Jones. McCaffrey, Kamara, Cook and Mixon all signed lucrative contract extensions. In hopes of joining that group, Jones switched agents from Chris Cabott to Drew Rosenhaus.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Jones said before the opener against Cook and the Vikings. “You’re not in control of a lot of things, so you kind of have to go about it in that way and treasure every moment. I always say that if you treasure every minute you have, every moment you have, every carry – any time you get to touch that field, you cherish that moment.”

Teammate Jamaal Williams, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, also changed agents during the season and will be a free agent. If the price is right, he could return to pair with Dillon. Otherwise, the Packers’ backfield will consist of Dillon, Dexter Williams, Mike Weber and Patrick Taylor.