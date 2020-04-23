The Ultimate Packers Draft Preview: Cornerbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Here’s a look at the Green Bay Packers’ cornerback situation ahead of the NFL Draft, including pertinent history and 10 potential draft picks.

In 2015, Ted Thompson used his first two picks on cornerbacks Damarious Randall and Quinton Rollins. In 2017, Thompson used his first pick on cornerback Kevin King. In Brian Gutekunst’s first draft in 2018, he used his first two picks on cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson. In 2019, he took a sixth-round shot on Ka’dar Hollman.

And yet the Packers still need help at cornerback.

With Alexander and King, the Packers have an above-average starting tandem. But Randall and Rollins are long gone, Jackson and Hollman couldn’t get off the bench and ageless Tramon Williams was deemed the team’s best option in the slot. King is entering his final season under contract and has a long injury history, and Williams remains unsigned.

Based on History, Maybe You Can Forget …

The Packers don’t draft short guys at any position and they don’t draft them at cornerback, either. In the 15 drafts conducted by Thompson and Gutekunst, 14 cornerbacks were selected. Alexander was a real outlier at 5-foot-10 1/4 – a half-inch shorter than any other corner and at least an inch shorter than 10 corners.

Using 5-foot-10 as a cutoff would exclude Louisiana Tech ballhawk Amik Robertson (5-8 3/8), as well as UCLA’s Darnay Holmes (5-9 3/4), Michigan State’s Josiah Scott (5-9 1/4), Baylor’s Grayland Arnold (5-9 1/8), Utah speedster Javelin Guidry (5-9) and Auburn’s Javaris Davis (5-8 1/2). He’s tall enough but Ohio State’s Damon Arnette has 30-inch arms; shorter arms than any corner selected over the past 15 years.

Blazing speed hasn’t been a necessity. Five of the corners ran their 40 in 4.56 or 4.57 seconds. Mississippi State’s Cameron Dantzler, once considered a top prospect, ran his in a woeful 4.64. Others in the 4.6-second range who might not be considered include Florida State’s Stanford Samuels (4.65 and Oklahoma State’s A.J. Green (4.62).

Otherwise, it’s been sort of a mishmash of draft picks. The 20-yard shuttle seems to be a big deal at most positions but not at corner. The historic Combine average is 4.18; six were faster, eight were slower. The vertical jumps have ranged from 31 inches to 41 inches. Randall’s 8 5/8-inch hands are smaller than just about every corner in this year’s draft class.

Potential Draft Fits

(For much more on each of the prospects, check out the links at the end of the story.)

First Round

Utah’s Jaylon Johnson: Presumably, Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah, Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Florida’s C.J. Henderson will be off the board. There’s a good chance Johnson will be gone, too, but who knows in this incredibly deep draft. Johnson had a career-high four interceptions as a sophomore and a career-high 13 passes defensed (two interceptions, 11 breakups) as a junior. He would have had a bigger season if not for three dropped interceptions. He’s a physical press-man corner who will tackle.

LSU’s Kristian Fulton: In 2017, Fulton tampered with a drug test and was suspended by the NCAA for two years – one year for failing a drug test and a second year for cheating on the test. He was allowed back in 2018 and was superb in 2019 with a 39 percent completion rate. According to Pro Football Focus, he led the nation with 20 forced incompletions.

Second and Third Rounds

Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn: As a junior in 2019, he broke up seven passes. He allowed a 43 percent catch rate, two touchdowns and 76.1 passer rating, according to Sports Info Solutions. He is the son of a pair of Nigerian Olympian sprinters. He’s got a lot of upside.

Bryce Hall, Virginia: As a junior, he had a massive season with two interceptions and 22 additional breakups. His 24 total passes defensed led the nation as he earned second-team All-American. He came back for his senior season but missed most of it was a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

Fourth and Fifth Rounds

Michael Ojemudia, Iowa: Ojemudia was a full-time starter for the first time as a senior, when he earned second-team all-Big Ten with three interceptions and nine additional breakups for 12 passes defensed. He allowed just 8-of-33 on passes 10-plus yards downfield, according to PFF. He is an excellent tackler.

Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa: After being limited to eight games by a broken arm and injured hamstring as a junior, Robinson led the American Athletic Conference with 17 passes defensed (four interceptions, 13 breakups). He had a great Combine with a 4.44 40, 36-inch vertical and 22 reps on the bench press.

L’Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech: Sneed, who started at corner as a junior and at safety as a senior, closed his career with back-to-back seasons of three interceptions. As a senior, he allowed a 26.0 passer rating, according to SIS. At 6-foot 1/2, he ran his 40 in a sizzling 4.37. He’s been mentored by Williams.

John Reid, Penn State: Reid was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team following each of his final three seasons. As a senior, he had two interceptions and eight breakups for a total of 10 passes defensed. He looks like a natural in the slot.

Sixth and Seventh Rounds

Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh: Among active players, the three-year starter was fourth in the nation with 39 passes breakups. He had zero picks, 14 breakups and four forced fumbles as a junior and one pick and 12 additional breakups as a senior. He’s got an eye for the ball but was a penalty machine.

Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, Florida International: In two seasons on defense, he had two interceptions and 18 breakups for a total of 20 passes defensed. As a senior, he added two sacks and four tackles for losses. He spent his first two seasons at receiver.

