Packers-Eagles Final Injury Report: Campbell Practices, Is Doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be relatively healthy for their game on Sunday night.

For Green Bay, only four players were given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report. That’s four more players than the Eagles, who didn’t list anyone on their report.

Receiver Romeo Doubs will miss a third consecutive game due to the ankle injury sustained on the opening play at Detroit on Nov. 6.

All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell practiced for the first time since suffering a knee injury at the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 30. He is listed as doubtful, meaning he is likely to miss a fourth consecutive game. The injury came a week after what seemed like a breakout performance against Washington in which he had a pick-six and three tackles for losses.

“I think Dre was kind of finding his way into a groove, a good groove, so we’ve definitely missed him the last couple weeks,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “But it was nice to have ‘59’ out at practice today. He ran around a little bit, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow when he comes in, but it was great having him back on the grass today.”

The left side of the offensive line, tackle David Bakhtiari and guard Elgton Jenkins, practiced for a second consecutive day. Bakhtiari is questionable, which could be his status for the rest of the season given the twists and turns in his comeback from a knee injury sustained almost 23 months ago.

“I think it was good for all our guys,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice when asked if the three additional days off following last Thursday’s game were good for Bakhtiari.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who didn’t practice on Thursday after being the latest player to fall ill, was back at practice as full participation. Tonyan is one of six players on the injury report due to illness but nobody from the 53-man roster was added on Friday.

“I think guys are working through it,” LaFleur said. “It seems like there’s somebody else that pops up that is getting sick. But we’ve had guys in and out of the building all week.”

Running back Aaron Jones, who has been limited participation this week due to shin and glute injuries, was not given an injury designation. He capped the media portion of Thursday’s practice by running through one of position coach Ben Sirmans’ drills, sprinting forward and hurdling a big yellow heater.

All 53 players practiced at full participation for the Eagles, including premier receiver A.J. Brown (illness).

Packers-Eagles Final Injury Report

Packers

Out: LB WR Romeo Doubs (ankle).

Doubtful: De’Vondre Campbell (knee),

Questionable: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle).

Eagles

None.

