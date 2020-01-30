Packers Enter Offseason with Limited Resources

PackerCentral
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had a rare opportunity last offseason. Armed with plenty of salary-cap cash, no players he had to re-sign and two first-round draft picks, Gutekunst built a roster that went from six wins in 2018 to 13 wins and a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 2019.

Taking another significant step forward will be much more difficult this offseason.

Green Bay has less salary cap space, some players it would like to re-sign (meaning less money to spend on outsiders) and only one first-round pick. 

The Packers will pick 30th in the first round and each of the first six rounds, with Green Bay and Cleveland swapping seventh-round picks in the Justin McCray trade. Because Gutekunst was active in free agency, there will be no compensatory draft picks. The only extra ammunition will be the sixth-round pick from Oakland for receiver Trevor Davis, the seventh-round pick from Baltimore for running back Ty Montgomery and potentially a seventh-round pick from Tennessee for Reggie Gilbert. 

All of this is laid out in this handy chart.

The Packers are located in the bottom quartile of the chart, meaning they have less cap space than most teams and fewer draft resources than most teams. Green Bay is one of only nine teams in the lower-left corner of the chart. It is joined there by San Francisco, which beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, and Minnesota, which was the biggest challenger in the NFC North this season. Also located on that section of the chart is Chicago, which won the NFC North in 2018, and the Rams, who won the NFC championship in 2018.

