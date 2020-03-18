Packers Extend Deadline to Pay for Tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday announced they have extended the deadline to June 1 for season ticket holders and those selected in the Brown County ticket lottery to pay for their tickets.

Previously, the deadline was March 31 for season tickets and April 8 for the Brown County ticket lottery.

“While the Packers expect to play a full schedule in 2020, ticket holders are reminded of the policy on canceled games,” the team said. “If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending (for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people), season ticket holders will receive a refund for the impacted game(s), or the option to credit that amount to future playoff or regular season tickets for the 2021 season. Those selected in the Brown County drawing will simply receive a refund for their game, if applicable.”

The Packers ticket office is closed to the public until at least March 30 but can be reached via e-mail at tickets@packers.com.

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced its 50th induction banquet, which will feature Charles Woodson and Al Harris, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony had been set for April 18. A new date for the banquet will be announced in the next few weeks. The Hall of Fame “is grateful to all their supporters for their patience and understanding during this challenging time,” Hall of Fame president Tom Konop said in the announcement.

Video: Updating Packers free agency

NFL FREE AGENCY

Ice-cold receiver market through first two days

Brady in Tampa Bay means Rodgers vs. Brady III

Packers keep Lazard, Sullivan other EFRAs

Bulaga gets $10 million per season from Chargers

Martinez gets $10 million per season from Giants

Fackrell gets opportunity with Giants

Hello, Rick Wagner; goodbye, Bryan Bulaga

Hello, Christian Kirksey; goodbye, Blake Martinez

It’s a big step back at right tackle

Source: No extension forthcoming for Clark

The Packers Central Top 60 free agents

Graham gets $8 million per season from Bears (really!)

Financial breakdowns on Kirksey, Wagner

Examining the 14 with franchise tags