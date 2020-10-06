SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Follow along here all night for the latest in this Week 4 clash.

First Quarter

Packers 7, Falcons 0 (3:14 remaining)

The Packers had a chance to put their stamp on this game. But, on fourth-and-goal just inches from the goal line, Jamaal Williams was bottled up in the backfield and eventually stopped by linebacker Deion Jones. Completions of 11 yards to Williams on a screen and 29 yards to Williams on a deep pass got the ball rolling, and Darrius Shepherd converted a third-and-7 with a 19-yard grab. On third-and-goal from the 3, Shepherd caught the ball near the goal line but couldn’t roll himself into the end zone.

Packers 7, Falcons 0 (10:01 remaining)

Aaron Jones was wide open on second-and-goal from the 6 for one of the easiest of Aaron Rodgers’ 374 career touchdown passes. Green Bay’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. Robert Tonyan had a 27-yard reception and Jones had runs of 9 and 23 yards to get the ball into scoring position.

Pregame

Mason Crosby made field goals from 54 yards to the north end and 57 yards to the south end. While the wind is whipping inside, the flags atop the goal posts are barely moving. … Based on warmups, the Packers will go with the same as offensive line as last week, with left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Lucas Patrick and right tackle Billy Turner. … Also based on warmups, Krys Barnes, not Ty Summers, will be the every-down linebacker. ... Once again, the team stayed inside the locker room for the national anthem.

Big Battle

Since the start of the 2016 season, when he won MVP, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is No. 1 in the NFL with 19,390 passing yards and No. 3 with 126 touchdown passes. Since the start of the 2014 season, Julio Jones leads the NFL with 9,569 receiving yards – almost 1,400 yards more yards than anyone else. For this season, Calvin Ridley leads the NFL with 116.3 receiving yards per game.

Ryan and his receivers vs. the Green Bay defense will be the must-see battle. The Packers were built for matchups like this one. They’ve invested heavily in their pass rush, with the 2019 additions of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, and in their secondary, with early draft picks used on cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and the 2019 additions of safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

Click here for more.

Inactives

Davante Adams and Kenny Clark are inactive for the Packers. Without Adams, Green Bay is down to a five-point favorite at some sportsbooks. It was seven points for most of the week.

Who's Going To Win?

Click here for our prediction and much more.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inactives: Adams, Clark, Gary Out for Packers; Star Receivers In for Falcons

Packers standouts Jaire Alexander, Corey Linsley, Elgton Jenkins and Za'Darius Smith are active for Monday night's game against Atlanta.

Bill Huber

From Texas to Canada to Green Bay, 27-Year-Old Begelton Added to Roster

With Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out and the Packers incredibly thin at receiver, they promoted Reggie Begelton to the active roster

Bill Huber

How to Watch and Prediction: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will play the Atlanta Falcons at 8 p.m. Monday, now 45 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Bill Huber

Falcons-Packers Giant Preview: This Is the Primetime Matchup

Falcons receivers vs. Packers corners, Green Bay's tackling, pass protection, key stats and much, much more ahead of tonight's showdown at Lambeau Field.

Bill Huber

Adams ‘Proved I’m Ready’ But Will Be Inactive

“I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” Adams posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Adams Believe Shepherd Is Ready for Second Chance

“I’m very proud of Shep,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Darrius Shepherd, who could have a big role on Monday night.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Two Days to Kickoff: 2 Falcons at Packers X-Factors

Looking beyond the teams' best players, here are two potential X-factors for Monday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Huber

Packers Place Kirksey, Lazard on Injured Reserve

They would be eligible to return for the Week 8 game against Minnesota on Nov. 1.

Bill Huber

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Falcons

In a battle of polar opposites, the Packers are seven-point favorites but might not have it easy on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Packers-Falcons Injury Report: Adams, Alexander Among Nine Questionable

Packer cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice on Saturday and is questionable, adding a new wrinkle against the high-powered Falcons.

Bill Huber