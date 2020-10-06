Live Updates: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night. Follow along here all night for the latest in this Week 4 clash.

First Quarter

Packers 7, Falcons 0 (3:14 remaining)

The Packers had a chance to put their stamp on this game. But, on fourth-and-goal just inches from the goal line, Jamaal Williams was bottled up in the backfield and eventually stopped by linebacker Deion Jones. Completions of 11 yards to Williams on a screen and 29 yards to Williams on a deep pass got the ball rolling, and Darrius Shepherd converted a third-and-7 with a 19-yard grab. On third-and-goal from the 3, Shepherd caught the ball near the goal line but couldn’t roll himself into the end zone.

Packers 7, Falcons 0 (10:01 remaining)

Aaron Jones was wide open on second-and-goal from the 6 for one of the easiest of Aaron Rodgers’ 374 career touchdown passes. Green Bay’s defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. Robert Tonyan had a 27-yard reception and Jones had runs of 9 and 23 yards to get the ball into scoring position.

Pregame

Mason Crosby made field goals from 54 yards to the north end and 57 yards to the south end. While the wind is whipping inside, the flags atop the goal posts are barely moving. … Based on warmups, the Packers will go with the same as offensive line as last week, with left tackle David Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Lucas Patrick and right tackle Billy Turner. … Also based on warmups, Krys Barnes, not Ty Summers, will be the every-down linebacker. ... Once again, the team stayed inside the locker room for the national anthem.

Big Battle

Since the start of the 2016 season, when he won MVP, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is No. 1 in the NFL with 19,390 passing yards and No. 3 with 126 touchdown passes. Since the start of the 2014 season, Julio Jones leads the NFL with 9,569 receiving yards – almost 1,400 yards more yards than anyone else. For this season, Calvin Ridley leads the NFL with 116.3 receiving yards per game.

Ryan and his receivers vs. the Green Bay defense will be the must-see battle. The Packers were built for matchups like this one. They’ve invested heavily in their pass rush, with the 2019 additions of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, and in their secondary, with early draft picks used on cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King and the 2019 additions of safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

Inactives

Davante Adams and Kenny Clark are inactive for the Packers. Without Adams, Green Bay is down to a five-point favorite at some sportsbooks. It was seven points for most of the week.

Who's Going To Win?

