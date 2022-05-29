Packers Favored in 15 of 17 Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will finish the 2022 NFL season with a 15-2 record. At least that’s the projection based on the weekly point spreads at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

The Westgate has set lines for all 272 games. Green Bay is an underdog only twice: the Week 3 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Week 8 game at the Buffalo Bills.

The Washington Post used those point spreads to create power rankings. Part of the findings?

The top team in the NFL, by this analysis, is the Buffalo Bills, projected to be 5.9 points per game better than an average team. Next comes the Kansas City Chiefs (5.0), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4.8), Los Angeles Rams (4.2) and Green Bay Packers (4.0). While all five of those teams made the playoffs last season, three of the five were eliminated in the divisional round.

At SuperBook, the over/under win total for Green Bay in 2022 is 11 wins. In the NFC, the Bucs are projected to win a conference-high 11.5 wins – tied with the Bills for tops in the NFL. Green Bay follows, with the Dallas Cowboys (10.5), Los Angeles Rams (10.5) and San Francisco 49ers (10) in pursuit.

The Buccaneers are favored in a league-high 16 of 17 games. They will benefit from a scheduling quirk in which their toughest games – the Packers in Week 3, Chiefs in Week 4 and Rams in Week 9 – are at home. The 49ers are a pick over the visiting Bucs in Week 14.

Interestingly, popular belief is the home team gets a 3-point advantage from bookmakers. Instead, the Packers are 2-point favorites at Minnesota in Week 1 and 6 1/2-point favorites in the home rematch in Week 17; the Packers are 10-point favorites at home against Chicago in Week 2 and 7-point favorites at Chicago in Week 13, and the Packers are 6 1/2-point favorites at Detroit in Week 9 and 7-point favorites at home in Week 18.

The Post’s story determined home field was worth, on average, 1.8 points.