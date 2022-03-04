NFL Draft Bible Seven-Round Mock Leads with Edge Rusher, Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers landed USC edge defenders with first-round picks twice in recent memory. The first, Clay Matthews, was a home run. The second, Nick Perry … not so much.

In a seven-round mock draft, NFL Draft Bible’s Zack Patraw went with USC’s Drake Jackson with Green Bay’s first-round pick. You can read about Jackson’s career and life story here and get his scouting report here.

The Packers have a need at receiver. Just how big that need is depends on the futures of Davante Adams (free agent), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (free agent), Allen Lazard (restricted free agent) and Randall Cobb (potential cap-saving cut).

While they’ve been linked to Alabama’s Jameson Williams – who probably would have been positioned to be the first receiver off the board if not for a torn ACL – Patraw went with another Alabama receiver coming off a torn ACL in the second round.

John Metchie III caught 96 passes for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before going down with a knee injury against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. He dominated the second half of the season with 117-plus yards in four of the final six games.

Metchie was born in Taiwan before moving to Ghana and eventually settling in Canada at age 6. He moved to the United States for high school and became a four-star recruit.

“Metchie is going to be a great value pick in this draft,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, projecting Metchie as a possible third-round selection, said before the Scouting Combine. “He is a ready-made slot. He is really, really a crisp route runner. He's tough. He's strong. The ACL injury is just a matter of where you take him, but I don't think his game was really ever built on speed. I wrote down in my comparison he reminded me of an Amari Rodgers type player who went to the Packers because he can do a lot of things.”

Speaking at the Combine, Metchie thought he’d be cleared for action in June, though that seems an overly ambitious timeline considering he was injured on Dec. 4.

“Route-running and getting open,” he said are the strengths of his game. “I think getting open is the key of being a receiver. Getting open, creating space and versatility. I played on the outside, I played on the inside, I ran routes out of the backfield, I think you can put me anywhere on the field and I can get open.”

In the third round, Patraw went with Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas. He was a superb pass protection the past two seasons – just one sack in more than 1,000 pass-protecting snaps – but a bit untested in the run game given the Cougars’ pass-happy scheme.

“With arms that measure 34 inches long, Lucas is not an easy player to get around, and he knows it,” Patraw notes. “He takes a patient approach with his punch in both the run and pass game while displaying good timing of when to pull the trigger.”

In Day 3, Green Bay went linebacker and defensive lineman in the fourth round, tight end in the fifth, receiver and offensive tackle in the sixth, and guard in the seventh.

Click here for the full mock.