Pro Football Network Seven-Round Mock Features Three Receivers for Packers

The Green Bay Packers had a huge selection of receivers available with the 22nd overall selection.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a seven-round mock draft for Pro Football Network, the receiver-starved Green Bay Packers had a dream scenario.

With the 22nd pick that was acquired from the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade, USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson were available. All six are potential first-round choices.

PFN’s Cam Mellor took one of those players to start a major run on receivers, then grabbed Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson for Green Bay’s choice at No. 28. Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State and piled up 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and 70 tackles, the latter ranking No. 1 in the nation among defensive linemen.

“I think I’m the best edge rusher in this draft because I do everything exceptionally well,” Johnson said at the Scouting Combine. “I play the run as well as I play the pass. Nobody in this class does that like I do. …

“Head coaches would come up to me after a game and tell me how much they game planned against me, things like that, and how they tried to take me out of the game. I take that as a compliment. I try to leave no excuses and try to affect the game any way I can.”

He backed up his talk at the Combine, where ran his 40 in an excellent 4.58 seconds.

“Johnson won ACC Defensive Player of the Year in his lone season in Tallahassee, and he dominated the Senior Bowl,” Mellor wrote. “He’s got an array of moves to bank on when rushing the passer, but he also comes up and down the line of scrimmage with ease in the run game.”

With the first of the team’s second-round picks – also acquired in the Adams trade – the Packers wound up with Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith. According to PFF, Smith allowed two sacks in 2021. He is a dominant run blocker who would fit with the Packers’ trend toward more physical blockers.

At 6-foot-4 5/8 and 324 pounds, he had a superb Scouting Combine that included a 5.02 in the 40.

Mellor gave the Packers two more receivers: UCLA’s Kyle Philips in the fourth round and SMU’s Reggie Roberson in the seventh round.

Phillips (5-11 1/4) is more quick (4.09 in the shuttle) than fast (4.56 in the 40). He caught 59 passes for 739 yards and a Pac-12-leading 10 touchdowns. He finished his career with five consecutive games of six-plus receptions and an 82-yard touchdown on a punt return.

Roberson (5-11) caught 51 passes for 625 yards and six scores as a senior. He suffered season-ending injuries in 2019 (foot) and 2020 (ACL). Before the knee injury in 2020, he had 22 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns in just four games. He didn’t run at the Combine but allegedly delivered a 4.42 40 at his pro day on March 24.