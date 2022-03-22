Pro Football Network Mocks Two Receivers to Packers

The second of the picks was South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert, the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No one receiver can replace what Davante Adams meant to the Green Bay Packers’ offense.

So, how about two receivers?

In a mock draft at Pro Football Network, Cam Mellor spent both of the team’s first-round choices on receivers to join the veteran combo of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

With the first of those picks, the 22nd overall selection received as part of the Adams trade, Mellor selected a receiver who has been frequently mocked to Green Bay. Not so for the second.

South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert capped a prolific career with 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns to earn Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He mostly feasted on lower-level competition, though he did catch seven passes for 143 yards and one touchdown at Tennessee in November.

He closed his collegiate career at the Senior Bowl against some of the top prospects in the draft, where he also showed he wasn’t just a byproduct of overmatched defensive backs.

“It feels great because I love people talking about the level of competition I played against and I love being an underdog,” he said after the game. “It was fun to come out here and make people eat their words.”

The game was played in his hometown of Mobile, Ala.

“I feel I was able to prove to myself that I'm able to play with the best of the best,” Tolbert said. “That was a goal of mine coming into the week. I also wanted to have fun and enjoy the experience because I grew up coming to this game and it was fun for me to be able to experience some of the things I saw others do growing up.”

At 6-foot-1 1/8 and 194 pounds, Tolbert ran his 40 in 4.49 seconds with a 36-inch vertical jump. He finished sixth in the nation with 16 receptions on deep balls, according to Pro Football Focus. His 10-inch hands could come in handy on a cold December day at Lambeau Field, though he was guilty of eight drops in 2021, according to PFF.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter compared Tolbert to former Lions standout Marvin Jones.

The two-receiver approach also was used by NFL Draft Bible.

What’s fun is this mock, the Draft Bible mock and Mel Kiper’s latest all sent different receivers to Green Bay.