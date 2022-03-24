Skip to main content

Pro Football Network Two-Round Mock Starts with Receiver

Green Bay landed its potential No. 1 receiver with the first of four picks in this mock draft for Pro Football Network.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Armed with four of the top 59 picks, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has the rare opportunity to add a lot of firepower to his perennial championship contender.

In a two-round mock draft for Pro Football Network, Ian Cummings took the pick acquired in the Davante Adams trade, No. 22 overall, and landed Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns during his three seasons. He had a huge final campaign with 66 grabs for 1,104 yards (16.7 average) and 11 touchdowns. All four of those marks set career highs. He did not test well at the Scouting Combine but, at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he broke 15 tackles and averaged 9.2 yards after the catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

“It feels right to finally address wide receiver in Round 1 for the Green Bay Packers, especially after they traded away Davante Adams,” Cummings wrote. “Treylon Burks fits what the Packers look for in their receivers. He’s long, dense, and an alpha at the catch point. Burks also has great RAC ability and can separate on slants and other short routes.”

Cummings made an interesting change of direction with the other first-round pick, going with a defensive back. The Packers might have the best secondary in the NFL with cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes and safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, but this pick would provide depth in the slot and be a potential replacement for Amos or Savage, both of whom are scheduled to be free agents next offseason.

In the second round, Green Bay wound up with a combo defensive lineman/edge defender with the pick acquired from the Raiders. With its own pick at No. 59, Cummings went with Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas. There is some uncertainty on the offensive line with the release of Billy Turner, the starting right tackle the past three years, and with 2020 Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins, a potential replacement for Turner, coming off a torn ACL.

At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Lucas is a big-time athlete who didn’t allow any sacks as the Cougars’ right tackle in 2021.

“Yosh Nijman took a major step forward for the Packers … last year. But the Packers may want some security at the tackle spot, nonetheless,” Cummings wrote. “Abraham Lucas provides Green Bay with a natural RT who brings athleticism, strong pass protection, and ability as a moving blocker in space. The trenches can always be more secure, and the Packers help secure it with their extra Round 2 pick.”

Click here for the full mock.

