Pro Football Network Seven-Round Mock: Packers Start with Burks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a seven-round mock draft, Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings sent Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks to the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd overall selection.

“If Treylon Burks falls to the Packers, this just feels like a layup for Green Bay. Burks is 6’2″, 225 pounds, has 33.5″ arms, 4.5 speed, and explodes upfield on tape,” Cummings wrote. “He checks all the boxes for the Packers, who crave size and athleticism at the wide receiver position. Burks may not be an elite creator right away with his route running, but he can separate on slants, and if you get the ball into his hands, he’s going to be a weapon for your offense. And down the field, his catching instincts allow him to win above the rim.”

With Green Bay’s other first-round pick, No. 28 overall, Cummings selected a Big 12 defensive lineman with 4.89 speed and 35 1/4-inch arms. Defensive line is an under-the-radar, forward-thinking need with Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed headed to free agency next offseason.

The Packers wound up with another receiver in the second round with Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. Pierce could be a jump-ball, big-play artist with his 4.41 speed and 40-inch vertical.

“I’m incredibly intrigued by how Alec Pierce and Burks can play off one another in Green Bay’s offense,” Cummings wrote. “Pierce can be that vertical threat with his size and speed, while Burks can lurk underneath with his RAC ability. The possibilities are fun to explore.”

With their other second-round selection, Cummings went with a linebacker. Paired with All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay might have the longest linebacker tandem in the NFL.

In the third round, Cummings went with UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, who built himself into a star with 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. As is the case on the defensive line, tight end is a major, forward-thinking need.

Day 3 of his mock started with an outside linebacker, safety and defensive tackle, and included a seventh-round kicker.

