Packers Give Seventh-Round Pick Fresh Start

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed Michal Menet, a three-year starting center at Penn State, to their practice squad before Wednesday’s practice.

Menet was a seventh-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals this year. He was released at the end of training camp, then served two stints on their practice squad. Between being released on Oct. 5 and joining the Packers, he worked out for several teams – Green Bay among them.

At Penn State, he was a two-year captain and two-time all-Big Ten selection.

Menet was the 247th pick, taken nine slots earlier than Green Bay selected running back Kylin Hill.

“It was obviously getting very late in the draft,” he told The Reading Eagle. “I hadn’t given up on the fact that I would be drafted, but I wasn’t focused too much on it anymore. I was talking to my aunt and uncle and my two cousins when my phone rang. I looked down and saw it was from Phoenix, Ariz.

“I answered it. It was Coach (Kliff Kingsbury). He said, ‘We love you. We really want to have you out here. We think you’d be a good fit for us.’ That was pretty much the resounding message I heard from everybody out there.”

Menet was the first Penn State center drafted in a decade.

“Michal Menet is a special football player who has the ability to be a starter in the NFL because of his intelligence and durability," Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said. "He started 34 games for us and was a proven leader that guys in the offensive line room were able to learn from. His toughness and physicality will allow him to have a long and successful NFL career."

At Exeter Township High School in Reading, Pa., Manat was deemed a five-star prospect by 247 Sports and an Under Armour All-American as a two-way standout who also had 25 career sacks.

Menet comes from a family of athletes. His father was a Division III basketball star, older brother Christian played football at Eastern Michigan before a career-ending injury and a half-brother committed to play tight end at Penn State in October.

"I'm going to outwork people," Menet said upon being drafted. "I've always prided myself on doing that, just being able to outwork people and compete. ... It's a childhood dream come true. It definitely goes to show that if you put in the hard work... and love the game, the game will love you back. I'm just so thankful to the Arizona Cardinals for giving me a chance."