Gutekunst on Rodgers: ‘No New Updates’

With the franchise tag deadline one week away, time is ticking for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision.



INDIANAPOLIS – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters for almost an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday. He had no clarity on Aaron Rodgers future then and he didn’t have any on Tuesday, Day 1 of the NFL Scouting Combine.

“No new updates,” Gutekunst said from the Indiana Convention Center. “I do think, specifically with Aaron, I think he’s got a very tough process that he goes through to get himself ready to play every season. It’s a big commitment. He’s done that for a long time. It certainly shows in the results. I think he feels he needs to do that to play at the level he plays at. I know that weighs on him.”

Time is ticking for that decision to be made. The Packers have until March 8 to use the franchise tag on All-Pro receiver Davante Adams – a transaction that will add another $20 million to Green Bay’s bloated cap. So, the Packers need to have an answer from Rodgers – plus a contract extension in place if Rodgers is coming back – in the next handful of days.

Rodgers is aware of that deadline – he’s said as much – so the Packers will wait and hope. As NFL Network reported on Monday, the Packers’ brain trust of Gutekunst and Russ Ball have been in contract talks with Rodgers’ agent, David Dunn. Those talks are to get a deal in place so Rodgers can decide and sign, not because Rodgers already has agreed to comeback, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“It’s part of the process,” Gutekunst said. “Russ, obviously, does a good job and he’s prepared for any which way we might go.”

The Packers must be in compliance with the $208.2 million salary cap by 3 p.m. (Central) on March 16. Potentially, the Packers could tag Adams on March 8 without whatever money is freed up from a Rodgers extension/the release of Rodgers. So, before March 8 is the ideal deadline; March 16 is the real deadline.

“I would hope so,” Gutekunst said of Rodgers deciding by March 16. “There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So, that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”

Rodgers is coming off an MVP season – the fourth of his career and his second in a row. After a dismal Week 1 performance vs. New Orleans, Rodgers threw 37 touchdowns vs. two interceptions the rest of the season. He led the NFL in passer rating, touchdown percentage and interception percentage but fell short again in the playoffs.

“There’s been a lot to decide,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. “I still want to have conversations with some of my close friends and current teammates. Obviously, Tom Clements got hired to be the quarterback coach of the Packers. Tom and I go way back. I love Tom. I owe him so much credit for my development, so I’m happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he’s one of those special, special coaches. Doesn’t get all the credit he deserves. He’s just been one of those lifer guys in the business, but fantastic teacher of the game and great for young players as well. When I was a young player, offseason was obviously different back then, but man, he was instrumental in my development for sure.”

The Scouting Combine isn’t just about scouting the top prospects at Lucas Oil Stadium. It’s about talking about free agency and trades behind the scenes.

No doubt a team or two would be interested in Rodgers if he wanted a trade. So, has any team asked Gutekunst about the quarterback’s availability?

“Not at all,” he said. “Not a single person.”