Packers Going Back to Amari Rodgers on Returns

Ball security has been a critical issue but Green Bay Packers rookie Amari Rodgers has been productive on punt returns.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With David Moore still on the COVID list, the Green Bay Packers will hand the return duties back to rookie Amari Rodgers for the finale at Detroit.

Moore was signed to the practice squad last week and provided an immediate lift as the punt returner against Minnesota. He smoothly caught all four punts against the Vikings. His three returns went for 33 yards. His 21-yarder, incredibly, was the Packers’ longest since 2018.

“He’s fearless and a guy with experience catching punts in the National Football League,” special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said. “Brings that to the table. He’s just fearless. He’s not afraid to go get the ball.”

Catching the ball is the starting point on returns. On 27 return chances (19 returns, eight fair catches), Rodgers had two fumbles. That doesn’t include the play at Kansas City, when he failed to field the ball and it hit off Malik Taylor for a key turnover.

“It starts with giving the ball back to the offense,” Drayton said. “I tell punt returners, kickoff returners, all the time, the ball does not belong to you. That’s the team’s ball that we’re placing you in care of, and you need to make sure that you give it back to the greatest show on turf.”

The greatest show on turf, of course, is led by MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers. Any yardage provided by the returners is a bonus.

Because he hadn’t reliably fielded the ball, Rodgers has been replaced a few times. Veteran Randall Cobb was put back deep against the Rams but also muffed a punt. Rodgers was back on the job after the bye, with returns of 15 and 13 yards against Chicago. A week later, Chandon Sullivan handled the only punt by the Ravens. The next week, Rodgers got the only opportunity on Christmas against Cleveland. Last week, Moore – who returned punts for Seattle in 2019 and 2020 – had a strong debut.

Now, in the final game before the playoffs, Rodgers will get another opportunity under the lights of Ford Field. When he’s fielded it, he’s actually done well. Last year, the Packers’ longest return was 11 yards with a feeble 4.8-yard average. Rodgers has five returns of 15-plus yards and has a 7.5-yard average.

“Amari’s fine,” Drayton said. “It was calculated to use Randall so Amari could step back and watch it in game vs. film. I think being able to watch it has helped him. Amari’s catching the ball at a high level right now. We’re looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do this week.”

Led by surging Mason Crosby, who has made 23 consecutive extra points and field goals the past four weeks, Drayton likes the trajectory of his units. Corey Bojorquez has won the punting battle most weeks and coverage units have improved.

It will be a challenge against Detroit. Kalif Raymond, who is back from a stint on the COVID list, is averaging 11.2 yards per punt return. Godwin Igwebuike boasts an average of 24.9 yards per kickoff return, including a 47-yarder last week.

Plus, the Packers are on fake alert. Punter Jack Fox is 2-of-2 passing for 38 yards.

With only two wins, the Lions have nothing to lose. The Packers are expecting the unexpected.

“Not only telling them,” Drayton said, “that’s what we’re practicing and preparing for.”