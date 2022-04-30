Packers Grab WR Romeo Doubs in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers struck again at receiver, using the first of their fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on Nevada’s Romeo Doubs.

That pick comes on the heels of trading up for North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round on Friday.

Here’s the story on Doubs.

Measureables: 6-1 7/8, 201. 10 hands. DNP testing (knee)

Stats: Doubs is one of the most productive receivers in the class. In four seasons, he caught 224 passes for 3,322 yards (14.8 average) and 26 touchdowns. He had 40-plus receptions in every season and 1,000-plus yards as a junior and senior. In 2021, he caught 80 balls for 1,109 yards (13.9 average) and 11 touchdowns. Plus, he averaged 12.5 yards per punt return with one touchdown in four seasons.

Deeper Stats: According to PFF, he had four drops (4.8 percent), averaged 4.0 YAC and had 12 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. His contested-catch rate was an excellent 60.0 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, he forced 15 missed tackles per 100 touches, good for 25th out of 46 receivers it ranked in the draft class, and was 14th with 10.0 yards per target.

Personal Touch: Doubs’ older brother, Jarmaine, who played cornerback at Southern Utah, got Romeo hooked on football when he was 4. “The Lord’s definitely blessed me with him because everything I learned was with him," Doubs told Nevada Sports Net. "Eventually I was going to have to come here to college and grow up on my own, so whenever things didn’t go my way, whether it was in a harsh way, he had to be on me. Or if it was just me talking to him being able to figure out and just get advice and learn then elevate from there.”

At the Scouting Combine, he said he watched a lot of A.J. Green. "A.J Green, he's a big dude with amazing feet. He can run, and I see myself as that same exact receiver, so even watching film on him, whether it's him at Georgia or playing for the Bengals, I try to learn and watch more just to get a little bit of information about him so I can be able to perfect my game."

The Senior Bowl was a key piece to his path to the NFL. "I learned Senior Bowl week that I can compete with anybody, whether if you go to Alabama, if you go to Penn State," Doubs said. "I'm just a kid who comes from from the city of L.A. who's just got a chip on his shoulder. So I think up into that, I just knew that I had to give my best shot out there. And I thought I did great at doing that because I got some I got some people's attention."

He scored eight touchdowns in one game as a high school senior.

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Doubs is the definition of a true vertical threat. Doubs has a high-cut 6-foot-2 frame and uses this to really open up his stride and hit a true second gear downfield. Very good vertical separator who stacks DB’s downfield with an innate feel for keeping on defenders back. Juice to separate vertically, but also capable of stopping on a dime. Doubs has inside/outside versatility and a clean release package when allowed to release freely. On vertical routes, Doubs shows the ability to high point with a wide catch radius.

