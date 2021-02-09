NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Packers Grab Tall Corner in NFL Draft Bible Mock

With Kevin King as good as gone, the Packers need a cornerback – preferably one with size to work in tandem with Jaire Alexander.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2019, Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King had hit his stride, ranking among the NFL leaders with five interceptions and 15 passes defensed in 15 games. He wasn’t T.J. Watt but he was healthy and productive for one of the top defenses in the NFL.

This season was a disaster for his free-agent prospects. King played in 11 games and had zero interceptions and five passes defensed. In the NFC Championship Game, he gave up two touchdowns in the first half and was flagged for holding in the final moments to doom the team’s last-gasp hopes of slaying Tom Brady and getting to the Super Bowl.

With King as good as gone, the Packers need a cornerback – preferably one with size to work in tandem with Jaire Alexander. Georgia’s Tyson Campbell, who went to Green Bay with the 29th pick in the NFL Draft Bible mock draft, fits the ball

“Tyson Campbell has all of the tools to be a great NFL corner but he hasn’t been able to put it all together quite yet. This is an excellent gamble for Green Bay to take here late in the first round to develop, as they did with Jaire Alexander,” wrote Draft Bible’s Alex Gilstrap.

In three seasons, Campbell had only one interception and 11 passes defensed. He was torched by Alabama this season. At this point, the total falls well short of the sum of his parts. But he has a skill set that can’t be taught and the size that is vital as NFL receivers seem to get taller every year.

