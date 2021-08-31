August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Packers Greats Part of Hall of Fame Backlog

Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Rick Gosselin weighs in on the Hall of Fame's big problem and the Packers legends left on the outside.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Pro Football Hall of Fame has long had a backlog of deserving candidates. One of those was Green Bay Packers legend Jerry Kramer. A member of the NFL’s 50th anniversary team, Kramer was inducted into football’s shrine in Canton, Ohio, in 2018. His wait? A preposterous 48 years.

Others are still waiting – and may be waiting forever unless the Hall of Fame opens the door to more legends of yesteryear.

The nine members of the Hall of Fame’s seniors committee have an incredibly difficult challenge. Their job is to sift through dozens of qualified finalists, then choose one for induction. For 2022, it was former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch.

RELATED: Cliff Branch deserving; so is Sterling Sharpe

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16553289
Play
News

Packers Make Starting Five on O-Line a Wait and See

Coach Matt LaFleur has his offensive line. With competitive advantage in mind, he’s going to make you wait to see who he’s picked.

USATSI_16476137(1)
Play
News

PFF Analytics Help Judge Packers’ Battles on Offense

Has Royce Newman done enough to win the job at right guard? How about Yosh Nijman, Malik Taylor and others in their quest to earn a spot on the 53?

Packers_LB_Isaiah_McDuffies_Buffalo_Home-612ba34474d7d2649c18e5bf_1_Aug_29_2021_15_12_34_poster
Play
News

McDuffie Goes Home to Deliver Emphatic Statement

With nine tackles on Saturday against Buffalo, rookie linebacker Isaiah McDuffie personifies what is possible with a single preseason game.

One of those voters is Rick Gosselin of SI.com’s Talk of Fame Network. Gosselin said he’s got a list of 108 players worthy of at least being discussed. Each year, the seniors committee discusses only 15 players.

That’s a mere drop in the bucket. Of the 108, 94 never have been finalists. In that group are 58 players who were voted to all-decade teams. Fifty-three of those have never been discussed, including four first-team all-decade players. Amazingly, a member of the NFL’s 100th anniversary team, returner Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, has not been discussed.

Gosselin said eight Packers are part of his list of 108: all-1920s end Lavvie Dilweg, all-1930s back and record-setting passer Cecil Isbell, five-time Pro Bowl guard Gale Gillingham, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Bob Skoronski, all-1960s receiver Boyd Dowler, all-Pro tight end Ron Kramer and five-time Pro Bowler and record-setting receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Asked which were most deserving, Gosselin said: “Boyd Dowler and Ron Kramer were both selected to the NFL’s 50th anniversary team. There were only 45 players selected to that team covering the first half-century of NFL football. Forty-three of the 45 have been enshrined in Canton. Only Dowler and Kramer have been left behind -- and neither has ever been a Hall of Fame finalist to have their careers discussed and debated by the selection committee. If you were identified as one of the greatest players in the NFL’s first 50 years, you deserve consideration for the Hall of Fame. Neither player has received that consideration.”

Gosselin’s solution? Check out his piece at The Talk of Fame Network.

Screenshot (12)
News

Packers Greats Part of Hall of Fame Backlog

USATSI_16475246(1)
News

The Final Green Bay Packers 53-Man Roster Projection

Packers_QBs_coach_Luke_Getsy_on_Jordan_L-612c448f3cae215649f8142e_1_Aug_30_2021_2_43_32_poster
News

Love Must Learn From ‘Teachable Moments,’ Dominate Scout Team

USATSI_16498714
News

Packers Swoon Over ‘Goon’ Lazard

USATSI_16553289
News

Packers Make Starting Five on O-Line a Wait and See

USATSI_16476137(1)
News

PFF Analytics Help Judge Packers’ Battles on Offense

Packers_LB_Isaiah_McDuffies_Buffalo_Home-612ba34474d7d2649c18e5bf_1_Aug_29_2021_15_12_34_poster
News

McDuffie Goes Home to Deliver Emphatic Statement

How_Much_Longer_for_Packers_K_Mason_Cros-612b8cee3cae215649f81386_1_Aug_29_2021_13_36_41_poster
News

Crosby Relishes Punt, Gives Boot to Miss Field Goal

Does_Matt_LaFleur_Care_About_Winless_Pre-612af6353cae215649f81322_1_Aug_29_2021_2_57_03_poster
Game Day

Winners, Losers From Roster Bubble