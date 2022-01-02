Packers Have Chance to Clinch No. 1 Seed on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, already with an NFC North championship and the guarantee of one home playoff game, could earn homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs on Sunday night.

To get that prize, two things must happen:

First, in the afternoon wave of games, the slumping Arizona Cardinals (10-5) must beat the surging Dallas Cowboys (11-4). Dallas has won four in a row, including 56-14 last week against Washington. Arizona had the best record in the NFL until losing its last three games. In its last road game, it got thumped by Detroit 30-12 in perhaps the most shocking upset of the NFL season.

The Cowboys are 6 1/2-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Next, the Packers need to beat the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) in what could be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. With Kirk Cousins testing positive for COVID, the Packers opened the day as 12 1/2-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. The Vikings, however, have won the last two in the series, including 28-22 at Lambeau last season.

The Packers also would earn homefield with a tie and a series of events that seem almost impossible:

- A Cowboys loss to the Cardinals, a Rams (11-4) loss at the Ravens (8-7) and a Buccaneers (11-4) tie or loss at the Jets (4-11).

- A Cowboys loss to the Cardinals, a Rams tie vs. the Ravens and a Buccaneers loss to the Jets.

The Packers had homefield advantage in last year’s playoffs but couldn’t take advantage. After dispatching the Rams 32-18 in the divisional round, they were upset by the Buccaneers 31-26 in the championship game. Those games were played in front of less than 8,000 fans. Home playoff games this year will be played in front of nearly 80,000 fans.

“For the most part, the colder it is, the slower the rush and the offense can have an advantage, especially on a field that could be slick based on the elements,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “And the homefield advantage that we have with our crowd and being at home and not having to travel is a big deal. It’s all those things. The weather is a part of it. The crowd is obviously a big part of it. The footing is a part of it. If you can handle the elements like we’ve handled it for the most part over the years, I think it gives us an advantage.”

Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 21-2 at home in the regular season and 2-1 in the playoffs. They are the only team that’s undefeated at home this season.

“I think right now there’s a lot of ball left in front of us, and if we look any further than the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has beaten us the last two times we’ve played them, then we’re not focused on the right things,” LaFleur said. “As far as the home field’s concerned, I do think it’s going to be a tremendous advantage. You’re talking about a year that’s totally different with packed stadiums. I thought our crowd did an outstanding job the other night of being loud and really supporting our team, and that brings a lot of positive energy, and I think it definitely translates to success on the field.”

