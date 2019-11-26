Packers
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Have Decision To Make If Bulaga Can’t Play

Bill Huber

If Bryan Bulaga misses this week’s game at the Giants, the Green Bay Packers might have a different backup plan at right tackle.

Alex Light played the final 71 snaps at right tackle in place of Bulaga at San Francisco. While Bulaga suffered a relatively minor knee injury – a sprained right MCL, according to NFL Network – there’s a chance he’ll be out a week or two. Getting the practice reps this week would obviously help Light get prepared, though coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t commit to giving Light his first career start.

“We’ve got some other thoughts potentially to make sure that we put our best five out there,” LaFleur said on Wednesday.

Video: Bulaga confident Packers will rebound

The obvious other thought would be to give the regular starting right guard, Billy Turner, the start at right tackle and put Lucas Patrick in at right guard. That would give the Packers their most experienced quintet. Patrick started two games in 2017 and four games in 2018. Half of those six starts came at right guard. Turner, meanwhile, started four games at right tackle last season for Denver.

Or, to avoid having new starters at two spots, LaFleur could stick with Light. He had his hands full against 49ers rookie Nick Bosa – so has every other offensive tackle this season – until he was given some help in the second half. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only two pressure in 47 pass-protecting snaps.

“It’s my job to be ready at all times,” Light told reporters after the game. “Bryan went down, and I had to step in. You know, didn’t get the job done good enough tonight. Got to come in tomorrow and be critical of myself and move on to next week.”

Bulaga’s had an excellent season. He has started all 11 games this season but has failed to finish three of them. In Week 4 against Philadelphia, Bulaga missed the final 51 snaps with a shoulder injury but was back in the lineup 10 days later. Against Kansas City in Week 8, he missed the final two series with a finger injury. On Sunday against San Francisco, it was the right knee – the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL and missed the second half of the 2017 season.

This injury isn’t nearly as serious. LaFleur could take a cautious approach and keep Bulaga on the sideline at the Giants on Sunday and the Redskins at Lambeau Field the following week. Both teams are 2-9. And then, if healthy, Bulaga could return for the Week 15 home game against Chicago’s Khalil Mack.

However, it’s not quite so simple. Giants outside linebacker Markus Golden has a team-high 7.5 sacks. He rushes against the right tackle almost 90 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. Washington’s perennial Pro Bowler, Ryan Kerrigan, has spent most of his career rushing against the right tackle.

Whoever starts at tackle, the Packers need better play from their line as a whole after being overwhelmed by San Francisco’s front.

“That was probably our worst game up front all season, overall,” LaFleur said. “It wasn’t good enough. I always want to look at myself critically and making sure that we’re doing everything in our power to make sure we’re putting those guys in good position, and I don’t think we did. That’s on me.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Waste Their Bye Week

Bill Huber
5 0

A three-phase failure at San Francisco raises questions that should have been answered last week

If There’s a Rematch, Little Reason To Expect Different Result

Bill Huber
2 0

On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers said the Packers would have to win at San Francisco on Sunday night or in the playoffs. Sunday's game could hardly have gone worse.

Big Ten: Packers-49ers Noteworthy Numbers

Bill Huber
1

There are 14 teams in the Big Ten, so our postgame numbers piece includes 14 storytelling statistics from Sunday’s loss at San Francisco.

Oddly, Adams’ Return Meant Jones – And Overall Production – Vanished

Bill Huber
0

The Green Bay Packers' inexplicable offensive demise

Packers Overtime Podcast: Packers-Niners Gameday

Bill Huber
3 0

It's the biggest game since the 2016 NFC Championship Game: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers.

World’s Best Preview: Packers-49ers Two-Minute Drill

Bill Huber
1

Some final thoughts before tonight’s Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers showdown.

Live Updates: Packers at 49ers

Bill Huber
0

Follow along throughout tonight’s NFC showdown between the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at San Francisco 49ers (9-1)

Packers-49ers Inactives: Robert Tonyan, George Kittle Are Active

Bill Huber
0

The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle and receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel

World’s Best Preview: Packers Ace Chemistry Exam

Bill Huber
1

Chemistry to hard to identify but the Packers have it as they head to San Francisco for their biggest game since the 2016 NFC Championship Game

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Knee Injury a Major Blow for Madison

Bill Huber
0

On Saturday, the Packers placed Cole Madison on IR. Meanwhile, four key players, and perhaps as many as seven, will be out for San Francisco.