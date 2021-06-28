Packers Have League-High Seven in CBS Sports’ Top 100

The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each have seven players listed among Pete Prisco's top-100 list.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If Aaron Rodgers wants to win a Super Bowl in 2021, his best bet would be to return to the Green Bay Packers.

Following back-to-back trips to the NFC Championship Game, the Packers have seven players in Pete Prisco’s list of the Top 100 NFL Players of 2021 at CBS Sports. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have seven, the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings have six, and the New Orleans Saints have five.

Rodgers is No. 3 overall and behind only No. 1-ranked Patrick Mahomes among quarterbacks. Davante Adams is No. 7 overall and No. 1 among receivers. Jaire Alexander is No. 14 overall and No. 1 among cornerbacks. David Bakhtiari is No. 27 overall and No. 2 among offensive tackles, his ranking impacted by the torn ACL that leaves him questionable for the start of the regular season.

Rounding out the list: Za’Darius Smith is No. 52 overall and No. 9 among edge defenders, Aaron Jones is No. 84 overall and No. 7 among running backs, and Elgton Jenkins is No. 91 overall and No. 6 among guards (though Prisco listed him as a center for some reason).

“His ability to be a threat as both a runner and a receiver is a big part of the Green Bay offense,” Prisco wrote of Jones. “He creates matchup issues for defenses, which is why Green Bay brought him back as a free agent.”

Sticking in the NFC North, the Vikings have six players – tied for second-most in the NFL. Running back Dalvin Cook leads the way at No. 19. The Chicago Bears have two players and the Detroit Lions have one.