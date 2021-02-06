NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Packers Hire Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator

Joe Barry will get his third crack at running an NFL defense after failed stints with undermanned Detroit and Washington.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur pivoted from the flashy college star to the tested veteran in hiring Joe Barry to be his defensive coordinator.

Barry’s hiring was reported first by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. Two sources confirmed the decision.

After University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator and former NFL safety Jim Leonhard told LaFleur on Friday that he had elected to stay at his alma mater, LaFleur turned from the 38-year-old Wisconsin native to the 50-year-old Barry.

While Leonhard has assembled quite the resume in his four seasons running the Badgers’ powerful defense, Barry will get his third chance to run a defense after failing miserably at his two previous stops.

In 2007 and 2008 with the Detroit Lions, Barry’s defenses finished 32nd in yards and points both season. The results were better, but only comparatively so, in running Washington’s defense in 2015 and 2016. In his first year, it finished 28th in yards and 17th in points as it qualified for the playoffs. In his second and final season, it finished 28th in yards and 19th in points.

Added together, his four defenses never finished better than 28th in yards allowed, 23rd against the run or 25th against the pass, nor did it crack the top half of the league in scoring.

Of course, a coordinator’s success is highly dependent on his players. After moving on from Barry, Washington plunged to 27th in scoring and 21st in total defense in 2017 with Greg Manusky as coordinator. In Detroit, one of his top players was linebacker Paris Lenon. Lenon started a total of 16 games in four seasons with the Packers but all 32 games with Detroit while recording a total of 240 tackles. With Gunther Cunningham replacing Barry in 2009, the Lions were still last in scoring.

In 2017, Barry joined Sean McVay’s new staff with the Los Angeles Rams as assistant head coach/linebackers. LaFleur was the offensive coordinator.

Barry runs a 3-4 defense. He was in Washington when it drafted Preston Smith.

This story is being updated.

