Packers Hope Rodgers Doesn’t Let Return Job Slip Through Fingers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After fumbling on a punt return against the New York Giants, Amari Rodgers got a strong vote of confidence from Rich Bisaccia.

“We’re not going to shitcan the guy,” the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator said two weeks ago.

Rodgers fumbled again at Washington, this one setting up the Commanders for their first score and ruining Green Bay’s early momentum. Bisaccia’s support was a lot more tepid on Thursday.

“We have a lot of patience,” Bisaccia said. “We’re all teachers. We’re teacher-based. And one thing we can count on to some degree is the work, you know? I’ve never seen anybody getting better by doing less, and he’s doing more. I thought he caught the ball well again today. We’re going to lean on the work and respect the work that he’s putting in.”

“I have a lot of confidence in his work right now.”

Practice makes perfect, or so goes the cliché. With a muff against Chicago in Week 2, the fumble against the Giants in Week 5 and a muff against Washington in Week 7, Rodgers has a league-worst three fumbles on punt return.

The Packers desperately want Rodgers to find some sort of niche. General manager Brian Gutekunst traded up in the third round to select him in last year’s draft. The 13th receiver off the board, he ranks 20th with seven receptions.

That he can’t get on the field at receiver, where he should be the natural next-man-up in the slot with Randall Cobb on injured reserve, is bad enough. On special teams, he’s already been replaced on kickoff returns. And now, he’s on thin ice at punt returner.

Bisaccia said there are “a lot of guys” in the return rotation this week. With Cobb out, there isn’t another obvious option. Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs was an excellent returner at Nevada but he’s got a key role on offense.

So, perhaps the Packers will stick with Rodgers and hope that his strong performances on the practice field – something that dates to training camp – will finally carry over to the games. The problem is the Packers have so little margin for error that one turnover can spell the difference between a badly needed win and a devastating loss.

“We’re going to lean on the work, and we’re excited about the work he put in today, he put in yesterday,” Bisaccia said. “He knows what’s at stake. Anytime that someone carries the ball, they’re carrying the hopes and dreams of the entire team. He understands the ramifications of when it doesn’t go the way we’d like it to go. But, again, we’re going to lean on the work. Right now, he’s still in the mix to be our punt returner.”

Of 20 qualifying returners, Rodgers ranks 15th with a 7.1 average. He has a long of 20 and added a 16-yarder to set up a score vs. the Commanders. Rodgers might lack big-time speed but his physique gives him the ability to run through tackles.

“I was probably harder on him than maybe some of the other position coaches when he was back there because I felt like he has some talent,” Bisaccia said. I felt like he has some want-to when he goes back there. He wants to change the game, he wants to make something happen. And that has to do in part with the muffs.

“There’s a lot of positives in Amari. He’s got great work habits. He’s been a good catch guy when he does it the right way. I think he sometimes gets a little too anxious to make a play before we secure the ball. Hopefully, the work he’s putting in this week will keep him going in the right direction.”

More Green Bay Packers News

What will Packers do without Lazard, Cobb?

Packers-Bills Thursday injury report

Watch: Packers-Bills game preview

Packers-Bills: An expensive ticket

From studying to teaching, Packers must improve

Aaron Rodgers’ season takes silly turn

Rodgers on execution, time for benchings

The Packers could have had this receiver corps

Packers sign tight end

Second-rate second halves are killing Packers

Some dark humor for Matt LaFleur