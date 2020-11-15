SI.com
Packers-Jaguars Inactives: Starting CBs Alexander, King Out

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will face the Jacksonville Jaguars without starting cornerbacks Kevin King and Jaire Alexander.

Alexander, who was doubtful with a concussion, and King, who was questionable with a quad, headline the inactives for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their absence was foreshadowed by the elevations of a pair of practice-squad cornerbacks on Saturday.

Alexander, who has emerged as perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL, had started 24 consecutive games. King, whose career has been defined by injuries that have derailed stretches of excellent play, will miss a fifth consecutive game.

Chandon Sullivan, Josh Jackson and Ka’dar Hollman figure to be Green Bay’s primary cornerbacks. They might be helped by winds gusting past 40 mph.

On the bright side, left tackle David Bakhtiari is back following a three-game absence. The Packers will roll with their No. 1 offensive line intact, with Bakhtiari, joined by left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Lucas Patrick and right tackle Billy Turner. Turner had started at left tackle the past three games.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who was questionable and didn’t practice on Friday, is active, as well.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, will be in the lineup, too.

Green Bay’s inactives: quarterback Jordan Love, King, Alexander, safety Will Redmond, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, receiver Darrius Shepherd and defensive lineman Billy Winn. Redmond was questionable with a shoulder injury; the Packers elevated practice-squad safety Henry Black. Shepherd was questionable with a shoulder injury, as well; the Packers elevated Juwann Winfree.

For Jacksonville, impressive rookie receiver Laviska Shenault and standout center Brandon Linder are out. Despite having only 30 catches, Shenault leads all NFL receivers in averted tackles. Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery raved about Linder on Wednesday. His absence will impact Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

"I’ll tell you this: The center, he’s a phenomenal player," Montgomery said. "I think he might be one of the better centers in the league. The way he plays, he makes the calls for them up front. He’s got total control over that whole O-line. He does a really good job. He’s strong. The guy’s a player."

