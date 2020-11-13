Packers-Jaguars Injury Report: Bakhtiari Set to Return; Alexander Doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With David Bakhtiari not given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report, the Green Bay Packers’ All-Pro left tackle should be back in the lineup on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bakhtiari missed the last three weeks with what’s listed as an injured chest. The Packers haven’t lined up with Bakhtiari, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley, right guard Lucas Patrick and right tackle Billy Turner since the game at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18. That’s when Bakhtiari was injured, which necessitated Turner starting at left tackle the past three games.

While Green Bay’s line will be intact, the same might not be true at cornerback. Jaire Alexander (concussion) is doubtful and Kevin King (quad) is questionable.

Alexander was limited participation at Friday’s practice but remains in the concussion protocol, coach Matt LaFleur said.

“He’s getting better every day, and that’s why you saw him out there a little bit today,” LaFleur said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and see if he can continue to make the necessary progress to check all the boxes. Certainly, we’re never going to put somebody out there in a situation where they can do further damage to themselves. I know he’s doing everything in his power. It’s just sometimes these things take time.”

King, who has missed the last four games, was limited all week.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) is questionable but didn’t practice on Friday.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and receiver Allen Lazard (core) remain on injured reserve but could be activated by the 3 p.m. Saturday deadline. Lazard, however, did not practice, which probably means he’s at least another week away. Kirksey’s return would be helpful with rookie Krys Barnes on the COVID-reserve list.

“We’re optimistic he could potentially help us but we’ll see,” LaFleur said.

The only player who is out for the Packers is tight end John Lovett. He’s headed to injured reserve after suffering a knee injury on Thursday.

“What an unfortunate circumstance and just something you don’t really see very often, obviously, in practice,” LaFleur said. “It’s like the stars were aligned in order for that to happen. It’s really unfortunate because you talk about a guy that will do anything for the football team. The intensity that he brings, the effort, the energy, he is all about the team. I feel just sick about it. Certainly, you start to question yourself in terms of what you’re asking guys to do when something like this happens but also realize that it is part of the game. I don’t think it’s anybody’s fault. It’s just really unfortunate, because his impact was really coming along on special teams and on offense. I know we didn’t use him as much on the offensive side of the ball but you’re talking about a four-core starter on special teams. And those types of players are really tough to replace.”

For Jacksonville, the absence of rookie receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is a big one. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Shenault has the build of a running back. He plays like one, too. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s forced 11 missed tackles. That’s tied with Washington’s Terry McLaurin for most among receivers, and is one more than Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins and Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs. Shenault’s done it on those 30 catches; McLaurin has 50, Hopkins 60 and Diggs 63. For additional context, all of the Packers’ receivers combined have forced three missed tackles.

Green Bay has not tackled well. According to Pro Football Reference, its 67 missed tackles are the sixth-most in the NFL. Moreover, with the availability of Alexander and King in doubt, he would have been attacking a shorthanded cornerback corps.

Packers Injury Report

Out: TE John Lovett (knee).

Doubtful: CB Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand).

Questionable: CB Kevin King (quad), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee), T Rick Wagner (knee).

Jaguars Injury Report

Out: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DT Doug Costin (concussion), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring).

Questionable: S Josh Jones (chest), C Brandon Linder (back).

Countdown to Kickoff

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Four Days: Four Views from Inside Jaguars

Three Days: Three Reasons to Worry

Two Days: Two X-Factors