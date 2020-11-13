Packers-Jaguars Thu. Injury Report: Big Day for Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Left tackle David Bakhtiari was full participation at Thursday’s padded practice, signaling Green Bay’s No. 1 offensive line could be intact for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bakhtiari has missed the last three games with what’s listed as an injured chest. Without him, the Packers have gone with Billy Turner at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins, Corey Linsley and Lucas Patrick as the interior three, and Rick Wagner as the right tackle. If Bakhtiari indeed is back in the lineup, Turner can return to his customary spot at right tackle.

“I think a lot of it is just going to be how he feels,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Anytime you’re dealing with the injury that he’s dealing with it’s never comfortable. It comes down to his ability to go out there and function and make sure that he’s able to protect himself and not get any worse.”

Green Bay’s offensive line has played surprisingly well through a revolving door. It used one starting five in Game 1, a different starting five in Game 2 and a new grouping for Games 3-5. Without Bakhtiari, the Packers lined up with a different quintet for Game 6, Game 7 and the first half of Game 8. After fill-in right tackle Rick Wagner aggravated a knee injury, they finished the second half with Jenkins at left tackle, Turner at right tackle and Jon Runyan at left guard.

“Honestly, it’s a mentality. But, more than that, it’s our coaching staff in the offensive line room, (Adam) Stenavich and (assistant Luke) Butkus, prepping us for that to happen,” Turner said. “Throughout training camp, you’re not ever just playing one position. People get banged up, and injuries occur all the time in football, whether it’s in games, in practice, etc. So just having that mentality to go in there and play multiple positions. I think we’ve got the right dudes on this offensive line.”

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was out again with a concussion sustained against San Francisco but fellow corner Kevin King (quad) practiced for a second consecutive day after missing the last four games. Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) was added to the report as limited participation.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and receiver Allen Lazard (core) practiced again but officially remain on injured reserve. (See accompanying video for more on Kirksey.)

Packers Injury Report

Full: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), RB Aaron Jones (calf), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder).

Limited: CB Kevin King (quad), TE John Lovett (knee), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Did not participate: Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand), Marcedes Lewis (knee), WR Darrius Shepherd (DNP).

Jaguars Injury Report

Full: TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder/scheduled day off), S Andrew Wingard (core).

Limited: CB Chris Claybrooks (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (hip), S Josh Jones (chest), G Brandon Linder (back), LG Andrew Norwell (calf), LT Cam Robinson (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring).

DNP: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), WR D.J. Chark (illness/not COVID), DT Doug Costin (concussion), DE Adam Gostis (scheduled day off), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), TE James O’Shaughnessy (scheduled day off), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring).