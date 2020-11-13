SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers-Jaguars Thu. Injury Report: Big Day for Bakhtiari

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Left tackle David Bakhtiari was full participation at Thursday’s padded practice, signaling Green Bay’s No. 1 offensive line could be intact for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bakhtiari has missed the last three games with what’s listed as an injured chest. Without him, the Packers have gone with Billy Turner at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins, Corey Linsley and Lucas Patrick as the interior three, and Rick Wagner as the right tackle. If Bakhtiari indeed is back in the lineup, Turner can return to his customary spot at right tackle.

“I think a lot of it is just going to be how he feels,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Anytime you’re dealing with the injury that he’s dealing with it’s never comfortable. It comes down to his ability to go out there and function and make sure that he’s able to protect himself and not get any worse.”

Green Bay’s offensive line has played surprisingly well through a revolving door. It used one starting five in Game 1, a different starting five in Game 2 and a new grouping for Games 3-5. Without Bakhtiari, the Packers lined up with a different quintet for Game 6, Game 7 and the first half of Game 8. After fill-in right tackle Rick Wagner aggravated a knee injury, they finished the second half with Jenkins at left tackle, Turner at right tackle and Jon Runyan at left guard.

“Honestly, it’s a mentality. But, more than that, it’s our coaching staff in the offensive line room, (Adam) Stenavich and (assistant Luke) Butkus, prepping us for that to happen,” Turner said. “Throughout training camp, you’re not ever just playing one position. People get banged up, and injuries occur all the time in football, whether it’s in games, in practice, etc. So just having that mentality to go in there and play multiple positions. I think we’ve got the right dudes on this offensive line.”

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was out again with a concussion sustained against San Francisco but fellow corner Kevin King (quad) practiced for a second consecutive day after missing the last four games. Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) was added to the report as limited participation.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and receiver Allen Lazard (core) practiced again but officially remain on injured reserve. (See accompanying video for more on Kirksey.)

Packers Injury Report

Full: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), RB Aaron Jones (calf), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder).

Limited: CB Kevin King (quad), TE John Lovett (knee), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Did not participate: Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand), Marcedes Lewis (knee), WR Darrius Shepherd (DNP).

Jaguars Injury Report

Full: TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder/scheduled day off), S Andrew Wingard (core).

Limited: CB Chris Claybrooks (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (hip), S Josh Jones (chest), G Brandon Linder (back), LG Andrew Norwell (calf), LT Cam Robinson (knee), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring).

DNP: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), WR D.J. Chark (illness/not COVID), DT Doug Costin (concussion), DE Adam Gostis (scheduled day off), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), TE James O’Shaughnessy (scheduled day off), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring).

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adams on Pace to Take Down Hutson

In 1942, Don Hutson had one of the great seasons in NFL history. Davante Adams is on track to break one of his remarkable records. “Everyone knows he’s going to get the ball,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

Bill Huber

Three Days to Kickoff: 3 Reasons to Worry vs. Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers are 6-2 and 13.5-point favorites for Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have lost seven in a row.

Bill Huber

Recalling Rodgers’ ‘Majestic’ Touchdown to Adams at Jacksonville

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Davon House recall Rodgers' amazing touchdown pass at Jacksonville in 2016.

Bill Huber

Packers-Jaguars Wed. Injury Report: Packers ‘Weather’ Storm

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) and running back Aaron Jones (calf) were full participation on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Former Ohio State Star Weber to Practice Squad

The Packers placed running back Dexter Williams on injured reserve-practice squad following the knee injury suffered at San Francisco.

Bill Huber

Four Days to Kickoff: 4 Views from Inside the Jaguars

The Green Bay Packers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at noon Sunday. Let’s get to know the foe with John Shipley of Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Adams Headline PFF Midseason All-Pro Team

Also making the grade for first-team honors were center Corey Linsley and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Bill Huber

Soft Second-Half Schedule Could Boost Win Total

Based on projected win totals, the Green Bay Packers have the 12th-easiest remaining schedule.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Jaguars Keys to Game

There are many reasons why the Green Bay Packers are 13.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It starts with Aaron Rodgers against a bad defense.

Bill Huber

The NFC Standings at Midpoint of Season

Where do the Green Bay Packers sit among the three teams with 6-2 records?

Bill Huber