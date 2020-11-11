Packers-Jaguars Wed. Injury Report: Packers ‘Weather’ Storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could start the second half of their season on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in fairly good shape on the injury front.

After a three-day break following Thursday night’s smackdown of the shorthanded San Francisco 49ers, left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest) and running back Aaron Jones (calf) not only practiced on Wednesday but were full participation. Receiver Allen Lazard, who remains on injured reserve following core-muscle surgery, practiced again, as well.

Bakhtiari missed the last three games with a chest injury. Jones missed two consecutive games before returning against the 49ers. Lazard has missed the last five games following a big performance at New Orleans.

“I think we’ve been able to weather the stretches without our best receiver, without our left tackle, without Allen, with Jonesy missing some time and Jamaal (Williams), obviously, last week,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after practice.

As is the case with Lazard, linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) practiced but remains on injured reserve. Kirksey’s return would be key with rookie linebacker Krys Barnes on the COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, several players are off the injury report entirely, including kicker Mason Crosby (calf/back), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), safety Raven Greene (oblique) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (shoulder).

Running back Dexter Williams was placed on injured reserve with the knee injury sustained at the 49ers.

Packers Injury Report

Full: LT David Bakhtiari (chest), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist), RB Aaron Jones (calf), TE John Lovett (knee), OLB Preston Smith (shoulder).

Limited: CB Kevin King (quad), Marcedes Lewis (knee), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee),.

Did not participate: Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand), WR Darrius Shepherd (DNP), OLB Za’Darius Smith (not injury related), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Jaguars Injury Report

Full: None

Limited: CB Chris Claybrooks (shoulder), LB Kamalei Correa (hip), S Josh Jones (chest), LG Andrew Norwell (calf), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring), S Andrew Wingard (core).

DNP: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), DT Doug Costin (concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder/scheduled day off), C Brandon Linder (hip/scheduled day off), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring).