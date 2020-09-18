Packers-Lions Injury Report: Packers’ Clark, Lions’ Golladay Are Out

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be without their best defensive lineman, and arguably their best defensive player, for Sunday against Detroit.

After Friday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur ruled out defensive tackle Kenny Clark. He missed the second half of last week’s game at Minnesota with a groin injury.

“I know he’s doing everything in his power to be back as quickly as possible, but he won’t able to play this weekend,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said it would be a “collective chore” to overcome the loss of Clark against the Lions. In his Detroit debut, Adrian Peterson rushed for 93 yards and a league-leading five runs of 10-plus yards.

Part of that will fall upon second-year defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, whose 29 snaps were second-most behind Dean Lowry’s 39 on the line last week. As it stands, the Packers are thin up front with Keke, Lowry and Tyler Lancaster being the only healthy bodies. The only other lineman is Montravius Adams, who was inactive last week with a toe injury, limited all week at practice and listed as questionable. Willington Previlon, edge-to-line convert Delontae Scott and newly added Billy Winn are on the practice squad.

“Just the next man up,” Keke said after practice. “We’re preparing for this, making sure we’re gap sound and making sure we’re ready, the guy that’s up making sure he’s ready, and making sure we’re ready. We understand the Lions are going to come in and try to run the ball. They will run the ball, so we’re going to be ready for that.”

On the offensive line, Billy Turner (knee) and Lucas Patrick (shoulder) are questionable and Elgton Jenkins (ankle) is off the injury report.

It could be worse. For Detroit, as many as five starters could be out. Coach Matt Patricia ruled out receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Desmond Trufant and guard Joe Dahl, and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is questionable. Cornerback Justin Coleman was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

However, at least the Lions will have one of their top three corners. No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah is off the injury report and will make his NFL debut on Sunday. He missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

“I think coming out of the draft and understanding what type of player he is – he’s played in big games before, certainly, he’s played on some big stages,” Patricia said of Okudah. “For us, it’s just getting him to understand it’s the same game. We just have to execute and do everything to that highest level that we can. He’s going to have to go out and play at some point, and whether it’s in Lambeau or whether it’s here or wherever it is, we just have to go out and do our job to the best of our ability.”

Packers Injury Report

Out: DT Kenny Clark (groin), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), G Lane Taylor (knee).

Questionable: DT Montravius Adams (toe), TE Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle), S Raven Greene (quad). G Lucas Patrick (shoulder), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Lions Injury Report

Out: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), G Joe Dahl (groin), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring).

Questionable: S C.J. Moore (safety), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), DT Nick Williams (shoulder).