Packers-Lions Inactives: Turner Up, Deguara Down

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Offensive lineman Billy Turner is active for the Green Bay Packers for Sunday’s game against Detroit Lions. Where he’ll play – or even if he’ll play – is now the question.

Turner is listed on the team’s depth chart as the starting right tackle. He could start there, or he could move back to right guard, where he started every game and played almost every snap last season.

The options:

Right tackle: The Packers started Elgton Jenkins at that spot last week, with the team’s usual starting left guard playing well against the Vikings. When injuries sent Jenkins back to left guard, veteran Rick Wagner played a strong second half.

Right guard: Lane Taylor won the job in training camp but suffered a major knee injury at Minnesota. Veteran Lucas Patrick or rookie Jon Runyan could get the call, as well.

Based on pregame warmups, it appears the Packers are going with Patrick at right guard and Wagner at right tackle.

Green Bay’s inactives include rookie tight end Josiah Deguara, who was questionable on Friday but trended the wrong way during the practice week with a shin/ankle injury. The other inactives: quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Parry Nickerson, outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, Taylor and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Clark, Green Bay’s stud defensive lineman, was ruled out on Friday.

The Packers elevated tight end John Lovett and defensive lineman Willington Previlon to the active roster to compensate for the expected absences of Deguara and Clark.

Detroit will be without five starters: receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman (injured reserve), right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Golladay, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions and deep-ball catches last year, missed last week’s game against Chicago. Without him, former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus was a major part of the Lions’ offense.

Countdown to Kickoff Series

Last week at Minnesota, Packers receiver Davante Adams tied a franchise record with 14 receptions. It was one of the most prolific openers in NFL history. What might he do with a Detroit secondary down two of its top corners? Well, with a repeat, he’d make NFL history.

That and much, much more in the "One Giant Preview" link below.

Five Keys to the Game

Four Pieces of Insight from Behind Enemy Lines

Three Reasons to Worry

Two X-Factors

One Giant Preview

Also worth reading: The jet sweep takes off and Krys Barnes' rollercoaster of a week.

