SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Packers, Lions Lament Red-Zone Failings

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There was no sugarcoating the Green Bay Packers’ red-zone performance to start Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

“I was very, very, very upset after a few of those red-zone trips,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game.

However, lost in the shuffle of three blown trips to the red zone in as many possessions to start the game is the fact Green Bay went 3-for-3 in the second half. Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones capped Green Bay’s scoring with a 5-yard run.

“Typically when you get down there and you kick too many field goals, that usually gets you beat,” LaFleur, whose team finished eighth in the red zone last season with a 64.0 percent touchdown rate, said on Monday. “And certainly the fact that we went down there and we had a second and goal on the 1-yard line and couldn’t punch it in [was disappointing]. Hindsight is 20-20. I wish we would’ve called some different plays, but we didn’t. A lot of times, you can’t recover from that, and those can be those self-inflicted wounds that are hard to overcome.”

Lions coach Matt Patricia was singing a similar tune on Monday after his team blew a 23-6 lead in the fourth quarter and lost 27-23. Sure, they could have won the game had the defense not allowed three touchdown passes from Mitchell Trubisky. And, yes, they would have won the game had rookie running back D’Andre Swift not dropped a touchdown pass in the final seconds.

However, in Patricia’s mind, the game never should have come down to those final moments. Detroit settled for a pair of short field goals in the first half.

“We have to capitalize there,” Patricia said. “We’re doing some things that weren’t really how we practiced or coached it. There were just some plays in there that I think could’ve really changed the scenarios at the end of the game. Those plays are really important to capitalize on so you don’t have to be on those constant back-and-forth situations at the end.”

Below, see the NFL Communications’ preview of the game.

NEWGB
NFL Communications
THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jenkins Makes Lineman Shuffle Seem Simple

Elgton Jenkins went from starting left guard during training camp to starting at right tackle at Minnesota to back at left guard.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Lions Keys to Game

Mental and physical pain are among the issues to monitor for the Week 2 game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Fantasy Waiver Wire: Pick Up Valdes-Scantling?

SI.com fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the waiver-wire list you need right here.

Bill Huber

Runyan Goes From Last Man Up to Last Man Standing

Packers rookie Jon Runyan went from the end of the depth chart at guard to ending the game with a pair of touchdown drives.

Bill Huber

15 Sensational Stats From Packers’ Victory Over Vikings

Here are 15 noteworthy numbers from the Green Bay Packers’ 43-34 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Packers Suffer First Major Blow with Taylor Lost for Season

Veteran guard Lane Taylor suffered a major knee injury at Minnesota on Sunday.

Bill Huber

Rodgers Has Money Performance at U.S. Bank

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers went 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 127.5 - more than 50 points better than his first four trips to the stadium.

Bill Huber

Adams Makes History in Schooling Vikings’ Young Cornerbacks

Davante Adams tied a franchise record and had one of the most prolific Week 1 performances by a receiver in NFL history.

Bill Huber

Rolling Rodgers Helps Packers Scorch Vikings

Aaron Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns as Green Bay scored TDs on five of six possessions to hammer the rival Vikings.

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Follow along all day for the latest from U.S. Bank Stadium as the Green Bay Packers kick off the season at the Minnesota Vikings.

Bill Huber