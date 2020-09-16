SI.com
Greene, Turner, Patrick Return to Practice

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Offensive lineman Billy Turner and safety Raven Greene, who did not play on Sunday at Minnesota, and offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, who started but exited with a shoulder injury, were on the practice field for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who exited the Minnesota game before halftime with a groin injury, went through rehab in the Don Hutson Center and did not practice.

Turner, who is listed as the starting right tackle, missed the opener with a knee injury. He was limited participation at Thursday’s practice but did not practice on Friday and was inactive on Sunday.

“He was making progress and it’s one of those deals where sometimes after you go out and practice, you might come back a little sore or swollen or whatever it may be,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “That hat was the case for him. We’re always going to give our guys the course of the week, especially the guys who have proven themselves time after time again that can battle through some things. We’re going to give them as much time as they need to get them back into the lineup to help us win.”

The team was not in pads; its lone allotted padded practice will be held on Thursday, so that will be the bigger test.

Detroit ended its season-opening loss against Chicago with its top three cornerbacks out with hamstring injuries. Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, was inactive vs. the Bears but was a full participant on Wednesday. Desmond Trufant, who dropped out of the game, did not practice. Justin Coleman, who also could not finish the game, was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. Star receiver Kenny Golladay, also with a hamstring issue, did not practice.

Meanwhile, the Packers added veteran defensive lineman Billy Winn and first-year offensive tackle Ryan Pope to their practice squad. Winn, a sixth-round pick in 2012, has 23 career starts but hasn’t played in a game since 2016 for Denver. Pope went undrafted in 2019 and spent camp this summer with Jacksonville.

To make room, they released defensive tackle Daylon Mack.

Injury Reports

Green Bay Packers

Did not participate: DT Kenny Clark (groin), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin), G Lane Taylor (knee).

Limited: DT Montravius Adams (toe), TE Josiah Deguara (shin), S Raven Greene (quad), G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), G Lucas Patrick (shoulder), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Full: ILB Oren Burks (groin).

Detroit Lions

Did not participate: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring), RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

Limited: FB/LB Jason Cabinda (ankle), S C.J. Moore (safety), DT Nick Williams (shoulder).

Full: CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring).

