Live Updates: Packers at 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are facing the San Francisco 49ers in what was supposed to be a marquee rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game. Follow along for updates.

Second Quarter

Packers 7, 49ers 3 (11:51 remaining)

The Packers, who entered the week with a league-low four takeaways, picked off Nick Mullens on third-and-16. Preston Smith’s rush against backup left tackle Justin Skule got right in the face of Nick Mullens, and his flutterball was intercepted by Raven Greene. His 17-yard return set up the offense at the Niners’ 38.

Packers 7, 49ers 3 (14:54 remaining)

On third-and-4 on the first play of the second quarter, Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a pass for what should have been a first down. Among all receivers targeted at least 30 times, Valdes-Scantling entered the night with a league-worst 20.0 percent drop rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

First Quarter

Packers 7, 49ers 3 (47 seconds remaining)

On third-and-goal from the 4, one of San Francisco’s legion of backups, receiver River Cracraft, made a leaping, toe-tapping catch in the end zone on a well-thrown ball by backup quarterback Nick Mullens. Cracraft beat cornerback Josh Jackson on the play but Jackson gave Cracraft a shove and he was unable to hang onto the ball upon hitting the ground. Initially ruled complete, it was overturned upon review. Robbie Gould booted a 22-yard field goal. The big play was a 43-yard catch-and-run to Richie James, who was totally uncovered over the middle. He tacked on 25 yards after the catch.

Packers 7, 49ers 0 (11:42 remaining)

Green Bay has played in eight games and its scored on the opening drive in all eight games. Aaron Rodgers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to cap a sterling opening drive. Adams made a twisting, tumbling catch in the end zone vs. Emmanuel Moseley. Despite missing two-and-a-half games, he leads the NFL with eight touchdown receptions. So much for easing Aaron Jones back into the lineup. The star running back, who had missed the last two games and was questionable for this game, first four plays was a 5-yard catch, 11-yard run, 5-yard run and 15-yard catch. One play later, the Packers were in the end zone.

Prediction

Take nothing for granted. The 49ers demolished the Packers in both matchups last season. Coach Kyle Shanahan is a brilliant offensive mind and Robert Saleh is one of the top defensive coordinators in the NFL. They’ll figure out a way to make the game interesting.

Still, let’s not overthink it, either. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, tight end George Kittle, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams, defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Solomon Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman aren’t just starters. They are 10 quality starters. None of them will play.

If Green Bay doesn’t win this game, then general manager Brian Gutekunst’s stand-pat approach at the trade deadline will have been proven correct. One player can’t fix a team, especially one that loses to a team down many of its best players.

Prediction: Packers 31, 49ers 17. (Record: 5-2).