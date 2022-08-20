Packers Lose Another Safety to Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It seems to happen every training camp, with one position getting hit incredibly hard by injuries. For the Green Bay Packers this year, it’s safety.

When starter Darnell Savage injured a hamstring on Family Night two weeks away, Vernon Scott was elevated into the starting lineup. Since then, special-teams ace and No. 5 safety Dallin Leavitt, seventh-round rookie Tariq Carpenter and Innis Gaines also have went down with injuries.

During the second quarter of Friday night’s preseason game against the Saints, Scott missed a tackle on a screen to running back Devine Ozigbo. Scott immediately got up and clutched his shoulder and was in agony on the sideline and on the bench before going to the locker room.

Scott is the fifth safety who is out of action due to injury.

With Savage and Amos inactive, the Packers started Scott and Shawn Davis against the Saints. Without Scott, Micah Abernathy entered the lineup. Abernathy was signed on Aug. 9. On his fourth play, he made an exceptional interception.

“It meant a lot,” he said of playing in the USFL. “It was another opportunity to showcase what I can do on the field. Special teams-wise, I was in a leadership role. It felt really good to be one of those guys on the team and to be a starter for the whole season. I hadn’t started since college so it was pretty cool to get some more experience. And I got my wind back, and that’s going to help me. While I’m coming into training camp late, I already played a season. Although a lot of people might say that’s hindering some of the USFL players, I feel like it’s helping us because we’ve got 10 games that we played a little over a month ago so we’ve got our wind.

The only other safety on the roster is De’Vante Cross, who signed three days ago.