Packers Lose Coveted Linebacker Littleton to Raiders

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Linebacker Cory Littleton, a top target for the Green Bay Packers before free agency, has agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A source confirmed an NFL Network report that the deal is for three years and $36 million.

Based on conversations with sources, it appears the Packers were not too involved with any of the top free-agent linebackers. Kyle Van Noy got $51 million over four years to go from New England to Miami, Jamie Collins got $30 million over three years to go from New England to Detroit and Nick Kwiatkoski got $21 million over three years to go from Chicago to Las Vegas. Joe Schobert remains unsigned but is expected to command about $10 million per season.

“They couldn’t afford him,” the agent for one of those linebackers said.

The new collective bargaining agreement didn’t provide extra salary-cap space. In fact, the cap went from a projected $200 million to $198.2 million. Moreover, the new CBA bumped up the salaries of all the league’s minimum-wage players, which ate into the remaining cap space. With Monday’s additions of linebacker Christian Kirksey and right tackle Rick Wagner, the Packers have about $15.2 million of cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.

The reality is the Packers have far less money to spend, since they have a 10-man draft class and undrafted free agency to account for, as well as the need to save money for in-season transactions. Ken Ingalls, who analyzes the Packers’ salary cap, believes the amount of true cap space is about $1.94 million.

That means the Packers might not only be done at linebacker, but they might be done overall beyond some smaller re-signings.

Green Bay could create space by restructuring contracts to take advantage of what’s expected to be a greatly increased salary cap for 2021. That is not being done in the process of hammering out a long-term extension for defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers restructured his contract already. Receiver Davante Adams could be a candidate for a reworked deal. Guard Lane Taylor, who missed most of last season due to injury and lost his job to talented rookie Elgton Jenkins, has a base salary of $3.8 million and could be released to create $4.09 million of cap space, but the Packers might be looking to trade the experienced and talented veteran.

The team's leading tackler the past three seasons, Blake Martinez, agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Giants.

