Packers Make Midseason All-Pro Teams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the new 17-game NFL schedule, midseason for the Green Bay Packers will come at halftime of Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pro Football Focus got a jump on things by publishing its Midseason All-Pro Team this week. Four Packers made the list, including two first-team selections.

One was receiver Davante Adams. Even while missing last week’s game with COVID, Adams is third in receptions (52) and fourth in yards (744). Of the 32 receivers who have been targeted at least 50 times, he is 10th in catch rate (72.2 percent) and third in drop percentage (1.9).

“Adams is still the best wide receiver in the league, and he has shown that consistently this season,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “He boasts the highest PFF receiving grade and ranks third in yards per route run (3.25). He's dropped just one of his 72 targets and has been a weapon lining up all over the formation, with 30.0% of his snaps coming from the slot.”

The other was linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who somehow was available in free agency when the Packers added him in mid-June. He’s been the linebacker the Packers have lacked for years. He leads the team with 75 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles, is second with three tackles for losses and tied for second with three passes defensed. He is fifth in the league in tackles. Of the 17 players with more than 60 tackles, Campbell is the only player with at least two interceptions and forced fumbles.

“Campbell has gone from a below-average starter to the best performer in the league at his position with a change in scenery,” Monson wrote. “He has allowed just a 71.6 passer rating into his coverage this season, more than 25 points lower than a year ago, while missing only two tackles.”

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark was a second-team choice behind Aaron Donald and punter Corey Bojorquez was a second-team selection behind Las Vegas’ A.J. Cole.

Of the four players on the PFF All-Pro team, only Campbell is under contract next season.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia picked only 24 players – 11 on offense, 11 on defense and two specialists. Adams was one of three receivers, barely beating out Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase for a spot alongside Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel.

Adams is “averaging 106.3 receiving yards per game, which is second to only Kupp and Samuel,” Kapadia noted. “Adams’ 35 receiving first downs are tied for third. He’s been charged with just one drop all season, has caught 71.2 percent of his targets and is third in yards per route run.”