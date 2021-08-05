Packers Make Snap Decision, Release Fortunato

That leaves incumbent snapper Hunter Bradley as the last man standing in that special teams battle.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers ended one of the great stories of training camp when they released long snapper Joe Fortunato on Thursday.

The Packers needed a spot for Chauncey Rivers, who they claimed off waivers. He adds badly needed depth at outside linebacker, where Za’Darius Smith (back) hasn’t practiced and Randy Ramsey suffered a significant ankle injury.

That means, for now, fourth-year pro Hunter Bradley is flying solo as the only snapper on the roster. He delivered all eight snaps during a field-goal period earlier in the day. One of those snaps was a bit low but he’s generally been pretty good.

Upon being hired, new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said Bradley and punter JK Scott – a pair of disappointing 2018 draft picks – had “their backs against the wall.” For now, Bradley can exhale. Of course, the next challenger is only a phone call away, so Bradley hasn’t won anything just yet.

“Hunter’s come here and he’s done a great job so far in the couple practices we’ve had,” Drayton said during OTAs. “It’s going to be real interesting.”

Fortunato’s path to Green Bay was real interesting, too. He snapped for Delaware from 2012 through 2015. He hasn’t snapped in a game since the Blue Hens’ victory over Elon on Nov. 21, 2015. Not only has he not snapped in a game for five seasons, he had never competed in an NFL training camp until this past week with Green Bay.

“It’s pretty wild,” Fortunato said in a phone interview in April.

“Sometimes, I think maybe I’m a little crazy,” he said. “My dream my whole life was playing in the NFL. I was never the strongest, fastest, most athletic on the field – nowhere near that – but I always loved the game. I love the team, the locker room, being out there on gameday. I like to practice, too – obviously, because I’ve been practicing on my own for years. I always thought I could do this. I always believed in my heart that if I put my mind to this and I did everything I possibly could, eventually I’d get a chance at this thing.”

The other specialist challengers remain on the roster, with Ryan Winslow facing Scott at punter and J.J. Molson taking some of the strain off veteran kicker Mason Crosby.