Packers Mock Draft 10.0: Decisions, Decisions in the First Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The first round of the NFL Draft will be held in exactly two weeks. The 10th of my seven-round mock drafts is my favorite. With the Green Bay Packers on the clock at No. 30, I had the choice of:

- Houston’s Josh Jones and USC’s Austin Jackson, a pair of zone-scheme offensive tackles with excellent pass-protection skill-sets.

- Patrick Queen, a three-down linebacker with incredible range.

- LSU’s Kristian Fulton, a press-man cornerback.

- TCU’s Ross Blacklock, a three-down defensive tackle.

- Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, an explosive, three-down running back.

- Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault, a pair of explosive slot receivers.

Any of those players would have filled needs. I went with Jones, who allowed only one sack during an excellent senior season. The Packers have their starting tackle tandem in place with David Bakhtiari and Rick Wagner, but Wagner is a stopgap replacement for Bryan Bulaga and has a bit of an injury history.

Here’s the rest of the draft. As usual, I played the role of Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine took care of the rest. You can follow the entire draft here.

Second round – DT Davon Hamilton, Ohio State. A first-time starter as a senior, he posted six sacks and 10.5 tackles for losses in 2019. All of the sacks and 7.5 of the TFLs came during the final six Big Ten games and the national playoffs against Clemson. Also considered: Alabama DT Raekwon Davis, with Hamilton’s ascending play giving him the edge, and Ohio State LB Malik Harrison.

Third round – WR Devin Duvernay, Texas. I’ve picked Duvernay in just about every mock. He’s a natural in the slot, with excellent hands and run-after-the-catch skill. With the free-agent addition of Devin Funchess, I see slot as the specific need at receiver. Also considered: Nobody.

Video: Devin Duvernay

Fourth round – LB Markus Bailey, Purdue. This is a risk-reward pick. Bailey missed most of his senior season with a torn ACL suffered at practice. He also missed most of his freshman season of 2015 with a torn ACL. When healthy, he was a menace. In 40 career games, he recorded 324 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 28 tackles for losses and six interceptions. Also considered: Florida International QB James Morgan, Michigan OL Ben Bredeson.

Fifth round – RB Lamical Perine, Florida. Perine’s four-year totals were 2,485 rushing yards (5.0 average) and 22 touchdowns and 72 receptions for 674 yards and eight more scores. He has the hands and protection skills to play all three downs. Also considered: Syracuse OLB Kendall Coleman, Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson, Clemson S Tanner Muse.

Sixth round – CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa. I like production. Robinson had four interceptions and 17 passes defensed as a senior. He’s got size (6-foot-1), speed (4.44) and strength (22 reps on the bench). Also considered: Muse.

Sixth round – G/C Keith Ismael, San Diego State. Ismael was all-Mountain West all three seasons. He allowed only one sack in 2019 despite missing the spring following shoulder surgery. His starts in 2017 and 2018 were split between right guard and center. He needs to get stronger; watching and learning behind Corey Linsley would allow him to do so. Also considered: Mississippi State G/C Darryl Williams.

Sixth round – DT James Lynch, Baylor. On the second of back-to-back picks, it’s back to the defense. Lynch had a prodigious final season with 13.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for losses, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. Most of that came on the edge, so he’d have to adapt to life on the interior. Also considered: Michigan State DT Raequan Williams, Penn State DT Robert Windsor, Colorado QB Steven Montez.

Seventh round – SMU WR James Proche. Proche isn’t big (5-foot-11) and he didn’t hit the mark in the key tests at the Combine. But he caught 111 passes as a senior because he gets open and has hands of glue. Also considered: Minnesota LB Carter Coughlin, South Florida TE Mitchell Wilcox.

Seventh round: Minnesota LB Carter Coughlin. A productive edge rusher for the Gophers, Coughlin might not have the juice to do so in the NFL. But he has shown some coverage ability, which could make him an intriguing hybrid. Also considered: Nobody.