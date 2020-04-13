Packers Mock Draft 11.0: Linebacker, Offensive Tackle and Three Playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the first pick, the Green Bay Packers selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray in our latest seven-round mock draft.

My first 10 mocks were using the Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine. For this mock, I tried Pro Football Focus’ new Mock Draft Simulator. Regardless of the simulator, the mocks are tied to that service’s player rankings, so I figured PFF might provide a fresh list of names.

I played the role of Brian Gutekunst and let PFF handle the rest. Here’s the full draft:

First round – Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray. I’ve taken Murray or LSU’s Patrick Queen in the majority of my mocks. The frequent critique is defensive coordinator Mike Pettine loves playing his dime defense, so what’s the point of using an early pick on a linebacker with the addition of Christian Kirksey? Well, what if Pettine had the speed at linebacker so he wouldn’t have to play so much dime? Murray brings the speed and a nose for the football. I took Murray over LSU receiver Justin Jefferson.

Second round – TCU OT Lucas Niang. Niang thrived in TCU’s zone scheme and didn’t allow a sack in his three seasons as the starting right tackle. This was the easiest pick of the draft.

Third round – Texas WR Devin Duvernay. I’ve taken Duvernay in just about every mock draft. With Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Packers have plenty of perimeter receivers. Duvernay would provide a true slot. He’s a sure-handed YAC machine. I chose Duvernay over Kentucky slot Lynn Bowden.

Fourth round – Florida Atlantic TE Harrison Bryant. Like at receiver, I had a choice between Bryant and Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam at tight end. I went with Bryant’s polish over Okwuegbunam’s big-play potential.

Fifth round – Penn State DL Robert Windsor. Here’s another regular in my mocks. Windsor grew up in Fond du Lac, Wis., and can contribute immediately as a pass rusher. Having bypassed defensive line early in the draft, I wanted to at least double up in the second half.

Sixth round – Virginia WR Joe Reed. Reed is a slot receiver with the build of a running back and proven kick-return production. The Packers have a long-term need at running back, so perhaps Reed could be groomed for a “slash” role. I took Reed over Florida running back Lamical Perine, Miami receiver-turned-running back Deejay Dallas and the guy I took 16 picks later.

Sixth round – Kansas OT Hakeem Adeniji. The Packers, like many teams, like taking college left tackles and moving them to guard. I could see that role for Adeniji, who started 48 games in four seasons.

Sixth round – Michigan State DL Raequan Williams. Williams started the final 42 games of his career and had a career-high five sacks as a senior. He’s athletic with good length. The hope here is one of my Big Ten defensive tackles pans out.

Seventh round – Fresno State LB Mykal Walker. Walker has a nose for the football and was at his best in attack mode, with 23 tackles for losses during his final two seasons. If nothing else, he should be a weapon in kick coverage.

Seventh round – Florida International CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver. It’s a Hail Mary with the final pick. Why not go for a corner with size (6-foot 3/8), speed (4.48 40) and upside (spent his first two years at receiver)?