Packers Mock Draft 13.0: Doing the Texas Three-Step

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this time in one week, the NFL Draft will be over. Last week, I did a couple of experimental mocks. In the first, I took a quarterback in the first round just to see the challenge it would present to filling other needs. In the second, which is in the video associated with the quarterback-first mock, I intentionally bypassed receivers in the first three rounds to see if the depth would hold up.

This is a traditional mock draft. As has been the case in every other mock – and probably will be the case for general manager Brian Gutekunst – the trick will be taking care of key needs at receiver, linebacker, defensive line and offensive line, along with secondary needs at running back, tight end and cornerback, with only five of the first 190 selections.

As always, I played the role of Gutekunst; in this draft, The Draft Network took care of the other 31 teams. You can follow the full draft here.

First round: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU. I’ve zeroed in on Blackwell, an attacking, athletic defensive tackle, because, A, he’s good and, B, the defensive line depth tapers off in a hurry. If the NFC Championship Game showed anything, it’s that Green Bay’s defensive line wasn’t nearly good enough.

Second round: OT Lucas Niang, TCU. It’s a Horned Frogs double dip. Niang didn’t allow a sack while playing right tackle at TCU. Not just in 2019 but in his collegiate career. Rick Wagner was signed to man the position for 2020 but Niang will be, at worst, the long-term solution at a critical position.

Third round: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas. With Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and free-agent addition Devin Funchess, the Packers have plenty of perimeter receivers. What the Packers could use is a true slot threat. That’s Duvernay, a 200-pound blend of run-after-catch toughness and deep speed.

Fourth round: LB Markus Bailey, Purdue. I swung for the fences with Bailey, an instinctive, high-impact linebacker who missed most of 2015 with a torn left ACL and 2019 with a torn right ACL. It’s a risk because Christian Kirksey and Oren Burks have substantial injuries, as well, but Bailey was by far the best of the physical linebackers on the board.

Fifth round: C/G Keith Ismael, San Diego State. I almost took Ismael in the fourth. The Packers might need a long-term answer at center, where Corey Linsley will be a free agent after the upcoming season. Ismael needs to get stronger but has all the athleticism in the world for a zone scheme.

Sixth round: RB Deejay Dallas, Miami. A quarterback-turned-receiver-turned-running back, Dallas is a do-it-all back. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry last year. His pass-protection ability is better than it is for most prospects.

Sixth round: TE Dalton Keane, Virginia Tech. Keane’s another do-it-all prospect. The Packers lost fullback Danny Vitale in free agency and, like Jace Sternberger did in the playoffs, he could fill that role. He’s caught 49 passes the last two seasons.

Sixth round: QB Steven Montez, Colorado. With the second of back-to-back picks, it’s the athletic three-year starter. For his career, he threw 63 touchdowns vs. 33 interceptions. He’s got an NFL-quality arm but will need a lot of work technically.

Seventh round: WR Joe Reed, Virginia. Reed can win deep (4.47 speed; 18.6 yards per catch as a junior) and short (a running back-like 224 pounds). He was the best kickoff returner in the nation, not that that matters too much in today’s NFL. It’s easy to see a “slash” role in the long run.

Seventh round: CB John Reid, Penn State. Reid’s NFL niche would be in the slot, which was capably filled by Tramon Williams, who remains unsigned. He was a three-time honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team with two interceptions and eight breakups for a total of 10 passes defensed. He ran a 4.49 at the Combine.