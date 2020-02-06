Packers Mock Draft 2.0: Linebacker Followed by Playmakers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be on the clock in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in exactly 11 weeks.

The Packers enter the offseason with huge needs at inside linebacker and receiver, (potentially) lesser needs on the offensive line (pending right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s future) and defensive line, and longer-term needs at tight end and running back.

Here’s our second mock draft. I made Green Bay’s picks and The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine filled in the rest. (Note: Since the NFL has not announced its compensatory draft picks, the full seven-round draft order is incomplete.)

As Frank Sinatra sang in “My Way,” regrets, I have a few. In this run, the offensive tackles went quickly. Had I know I could get a receiver I wanted in the fourth round, I would have taken Saint John’s offensive tackle Ben Bartch in the third. Without a lineman in the first five rounds, I wound up taking a couple fliers in the latter rounds. I wanted a running back, too, with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams entering their final year under contract but failed to find a fit.

First round – LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma (6-2, 234): Murray, who started as an 18-year-old freshman, was an All-American as a junior in 2019 with team-leading totals of 102 tackles and 17 tackles for losses. This was the pick in my first mock. This time, I had my choice between Murray and LSU’s Patrick Queen. Based on conversations with a few scouts I’ve talked to at this early stage of the process, I stuck with Murray.

Second round – TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame (6-5, 250): For a second, I considered taking Kmet at No. 30. He’s the best all-around tight end in the draft and would provide an excellent complement to last year’s third-round pick, Jace Sternberger. In his 2019 debut, he caught 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns and had a dominant performance against Georgia.

Third round – WR Denzel Mims, Baylor (6-3, 215): Mims caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns, then went out and dominated at the Senior Bowl. In high school, he was the Texas state champion in the 200 meters. His size and burst will provide a much-needed boost on the perimeter.

Fourth round – WR Devin Duvernay, Texas (5-11, 210): In the third round, it was almost a coin flip between Mims, the perimeter receiver, and Duvernay, the slot prospect. Duvernay had a monster senior season with 103 receptions for 1,249 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the nation in receptions and receptions per game (8.6). In an early-season game against LSU, he caught 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Fifth round – DT Raequan Williams, Michigan State (6-4, 303): Williams started 42 consecutive games, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection and a team captain. He had five sacks as a senior and 10.5 tackles for losses as a junior.

Sixth round – S Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech (6-0, 222): This was a repeat choice. During his final three seasons, Floyd recorded 221 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and five interceptions. As a senior, he broke up eight passes. With Floyd’s size and athleticism, he’d be another option in sub packages. The players awarded him the No. 1 jersey as the team’s “alpha male on the field.”

Sixth round – OL Zach Shackleford, Texas (6-4, 305): Shackleford started 39 games at center. As a senior, he was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – aka the academic Heisman.

Seventh round – OLB Trevis Gipson, Tulane (6-4, 268): Gipson had two strong seasons to close his career. As a junior, he had four sacks and five forced fumbles. As a senior, he had career highs of eight sacks and 15 tackles for losses.

Seventh round – OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia (6-6, 310): McKivitz was a four-year starter at offensive tackle, including at left tackle as a senior, when he earned some All-American honors. He gave up one sack in Big 12 play.

