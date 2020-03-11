Packers Monitoring Coronavirus But Conducting ‘Business as Usual’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the CO-VID-19 pandemic has the sporting world watching nervously, it’s mostly offseason business as usual for the Green Bay Packers.

While most of the players will be out of town until the start of the offseason program on April 20, players who live in the Green Bay area have continued to work out at Lambeau Field.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers have taken their assistant coaches off the annual pro-day circuit. The Packers typically keep their assistant coaches at home. Their scouts, however, are on the road like always; they were represented at Wednesday’s pro days at Wisconsin and Oklahoma, for instance.

Packers President Mark Murphy was not available for comment. In a statement, the team said: "The Green Bay Packers, along with Brown County, the city of Green Bay, the state of Wisconsin and those across the country, are closely watching and navigating the current situation with the novel coronavirus. We currently are operating business as usual, but will pay close attention and follow guidance and direction from the CDC and government officials, in addition to industry associations and stakeholders, on necessary measures.”

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s the executive vice president of football operations, told Sports Illustrated that the league’s effort includes communication with the Center for Disease Control as well as ongoing discussions with individual teams and monitoring.

“As we get information from the CDC, we’re keeping all employees abreast of what we hear," Vincent said. “Our chief medical officer is following this. We’re just keeping staff members informed, clubs informed. As they get information, we get information, we share. Just making we’re sure following.”

The NFL owners meetings, set for March 29 through April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla., and the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23 through April 25 in Las Vegas, are set to take place as scheduled.

On Wednesday, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors announced that Thursday’s game against the New Jersey Nets will be played without fans at the Chase Center “due to escalating concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco.” All events through March 21 will be cancelled or postponed. The NBA’s board of governors planned a Wednesday conference call to determine further action.

For the NBA, NHL and NCAA, the governing bodies are trying to juggle the safety of players and fans while running a business. For a glimpse at those business decisions, according to ESPN, the Warriors are the league’s highest-grossing team on game nights, averaging somewhere between $3.6 million and $3.8 million per game. Meanwhile, March Madness is under way with conference tournaments in basketball this week and the start of the NCAA Tournament next week.

“We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning, when asked specifically about sporting events like the NCAA tournament and the NBA. “If that means not having any people in the audience ... so be it. But as a public health official, anything that has large crowds is something that would give a risk to spread.”

Following that, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced later on Wednesday that "mass gatherings" will be forbidden in his Ohio. That means the NCAA First Four games played in Dayton on March 17 and March 18 and first- and second-round games in Cleveland on March 19 through March 22 will be played without fans.

The Ivy League canceled its conference tournaments but other conferences, such as the Big Ten, have not followed suit. Ivy League players posted a petition on Change.org hoping for that decision to be reversed, citing the “hypocrisy” of Ivy League presidents for allowing other conference sports to continue.

“We feel the decision to cancel the tournament was made without enough serious consideration for the student-athletes and the investments that have been made up to this point in our season,” the players wrote. “This is the pinnacle of what we have worked for since August. … We just want to play. As much as we want our family and friends to be in attendance, we don’t need spectators to play the sport we love.”