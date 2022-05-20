Packers Adapting to Life Without Adams

Jason Vrable’s message to the Green Bay Packers’ revamped receiver corps? Aaron Rodgers has to throw the ball to someone. Who wants it?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jason Vrable had a message to his Green Bay Packers receivers, an unheralded group that must somehow replace the production provided by All-Pro Davante Adams.

“I talked to the guys,” Vrable said on Thursday. “I said, ‘Look at all the balls that went to ‘Tae.’ I talked to them, I said, ‘Look at the opportunity that is ahead of you. 12’s a Hall of Famer. He’s throwing the ball to somebody. We play three guys a lot of times and I’m like, ‘There’s three No. 1 spots, so who’s going to take it?’”

Between returning players, free agency and the draft, Vrable has a lot of options to help replace Adams’ 123 receptions, 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns from last season. Whether any of them will be good enough to keep a championship-contending team a championship contender is anyone’s guess.

It starts at the top with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, the two returning players with proven production in coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.