PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Packers Need a Tackle; It Probably Won’t Be Wirfs

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Bryan Bulaga entering free agency and David Bakhtiari entering his final season under contract, the Green Bay Packers have a need at offensive tackle.

Chances are, that need will not be filled by Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs, unlikely to get to Green Bay’s spot at No. 30, anyway, destroyed the Scouting Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. His vertical jump of 36.5 inches and broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch set Combine records for an offensive lineman. He ran his 40 unofficially in 4.86 seconds.

“My best attribute?” he asked, responding to a question on Wednesday. “ I don’t know. I think I’m pretty powerful. I think I can move guys off the line of scrimmage.”

“I think it’s going to be a fun couple of days,” he added.

Wirfs was a two-year starter, mostly at right tackle but with three starts at left tackle during an All-American final season. He was voted the Big Ten’s best offensive lineman. In his final seven games, Wirfs allowed one pressure, according to PFF. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed no sacks and was flagged once for holding in 2019.

He got better every day at practice by facing All-American edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.

“They were pretty fun,” he said of those battle. “I went A.J. a lot, and we had some battles. I met with the Broncos, and they said that the day the scout was there, I didn’t lose to A.J., and I was like, I’m glad you were there that day. But it goes back and forth, he’s one of my best friends on the team, and we’ll try to help each other get better. If he sees something, if he beat me in 1-on-1s, he’ll tell me what he saw. If I beat him, then I’ll tell him what I saw. It’s nice.”

During his final year at Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School, Wirfs was an All-America in football, state champion in wrestling and state champion in the shot put and discus in track and field, including an amazing worst-to-first performance at the state meet.

“Wrestling, it’s a pretty big thing in Iowa, and I think the two biggest things you can take away from wrestling in football are body control and awareness, and hand movement,” he said. “Being able to do that shows teams how competitive I am, it takes a lot to be a wrestler, and people from Iowa will attest to that. And they’re two individual sports, you versus another guy, and I hate losing, so I’m not going to let another man beat me. I’m going to do whatever I can to stop it. You’ve got to do the same thing on the offensive line.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Let Us Introduce You to 325 NFL Draft Prospects

In an annual tradition, we introduce you to the top NFL Draft prospects both on and off the field.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Pursuit of Hooper Would Come at High Price

According to ESPN.com, the Green Bay Packers are expected to pursue free-agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Bill Huber

Combine Workouts Amplify Strength of Receiver Class

And that's obviously good news for the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Deep Group of Backs Could Fill Long-Term Need for Packers

Here is what our top six running backs had to say at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Kenneth Murray: Linebacker and Hero

First-round linebacker prospect Kenneth Murray is a hero at home to his special-needs siblings and to a stranger whose life he saved.

Bill Huber

Why Greatest Running Back in NCAA History Might Not Be Best Running Back in Draft

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor had perhaps the greatest career of any running back in college football history but he might not be the first back off the board.

Bill Huber

Disgusting Shake Fuels D-III Prospect’s Unlikely Draft Story

Here is how Ben Bartch went from being a backup tight end in Division III to future NFL offensive tackle.

Bill Huber

McCarthy Filled with ‘Great Memories’ of Green Bay

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy met the press as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Huber

Top Center Prospect Biadasz Won’t Test at Combine

The Rimington Award-winning center had a scope done on his shoulder.

Bill Huber

Coaches Play Key Role in Evaluation

“They’re very much a part of the evaluation piece for us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber