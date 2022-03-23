Packers Get C-Plus in NFL Free Agency Grades

With NFL free agency officially starting one week ago, here is one opinion about how the 32 teams have handled their business.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Having to trade away Davante Adams was the equivalent of flunking the midterm exam. Now, it’s up to the Green Bay Packers to rally for the final exam.

Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network handed out grades for the start of NFL free agency. Miller gave the Packers a C-plus, which isn’t great but, hey, at least it’s better than the Bears.

In one of the blockbuster moves of an offseason full of league-shaking transactions, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks. After re-signing All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, the cap space created by trading Adams allowed the Packers to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas. The Packers also brought back tight end Robert Tonyan and added defensive tackle Jarran Reed and punter Pat O’Donnell.

Wrote Miller: “Despite cap issues, they retained Campbell and Douglas, which should help keep a talented back end of the defense afloat. The Jarran Reed acquisition doesn’t move the needle much at this point in his career, but he does bring a pass rush element beside Kenny Clark.”

Of course, to give a true grade on the Packers’ offseason would require a few years to pass to see how those draft picks delivered in the Adams trade pan out. On paper, the Packers are incredibly weak at receiver. It will be up to Gutekunst to improve that unit, whether it’s with one of the mediocre veterans who are available in free agency or through the draft.

While cap issues have the Packers spinning their wheels from a roster-improving perspective, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received an A-minus. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were given a C, as was the team that knocked the Packers out of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers.

